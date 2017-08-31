Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Differentiation can remind us what we are all good at

    Nancy Gedge
    1st September 2017 at 00:00
    It is an opportunity to respond to pupils’ strengths and needs, rather than an outdated concept

    I have become convinced that, like so many of the educational certainties of the past (silent reading after lunch, story time at the end of the day, afternoon playtimes), differentiation is no longer universally understood.

    It has been caught in a trap of multiple worksheets and layered targets, diluted lesson content and lowered expectations, and is in danger of being thrown out.

    It’s not only misunderstanding that is causing the desertion. Teachers have found themselves in the rather unenviable position of attempting to square the circle of competing needs and student learning versus teacher wellbeing. Unsurprisingly, some have decided to call time on the concept. A half-functioning teacher is not a good teacher, after all.

    But let’s be clear, adapting teaching to respond to the strengths and needs of all pupils isn’t a choice, it’s a duty. What’s more, it’s the law, in the form of the SEND Code of Practice.

    I think a big part of the problem is defining differentiation. Saying anything universal about education is always a challenge; you have to go on only a few school visits that cross geographical areas, phases and sectors to see that. There’s nothing more likely to get primary teachers’ backs up than secondary teachers making grand declarations, and vice versa.

    'A shared understanding'

    But coming to a shared understanding of what differentiation means has got to be the way forward. We need to move away from the assumption that differentiation means three groups, setting and adult support – each with worksheets – and start thinking hard about what it is we do when we teach groups of wildly different children.

    We prepare an environment in which children can learn. We think about displays and layout and behaviour. We plan for who sits where. We make sure everyone can hear our voices and see our PowerPoints or read our writing.

    When we are met by a sea of blank faces, we change our explanations, we add pictures and symbols, we adjust our questioning as we go along. We mix up the peer-peer partnerships, the groups and the individual work.

    There are lessons when we ask for silence and lessons when we want contributions from all. We design a curriculum that is relevant to our context and interesting to our students.

    We use every moment to find out what they know and about them. It isn’t the individualised worksheet or planning that makes for personalised learning, but the individualised knowledge of the child.

    Nancy Gedge is a consultant teacher for the Driver Youth Trust, which works with schools and teachers on SEND. She is the Tes SEND specialist, and author of Inclusion for Primary School Teachers

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now