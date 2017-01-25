Evidence-based practice is a great idea in theory…

Every few years, the educational establishment trains its focus on a new pedagogical way of life. The trend’s evangelists are usually then met with a noisy choir shouting about why this latest approach is without merit.

Ironically, the most recent obsession is one that provides the very foundation of pedagogical arguments: namely, evidence. How do you know that the learning theories you use to underpin your teaching actually work? Is there valid research to prove that they do?

As teachers, we should be in a continuous cycle of reflection and iteration to improve practice. Many do this informally with every updated session plan, with notes jotted into the scheme of work, and by considering learner progression and whether assessment of learning matches what we want to know about individual learning journeys.

But what if we were to argue that, despite the recent educational enthusiasm for evidence-informed practice, it can only work in theory? It can surely be no bad thing for educators to gain greater insight into how learners learn best, but it’s the more practical obstacles to identifying and acting on the information that perhaps require thought. So, what are the barriers to becoming an evidence-informed practitioner?

Knowledge

By picking up a copy of TES and reading this piece, you have self-selected as people like us. If you get involved in pedagogical conversations on social media, read books and blogs about your craft, attend conferences in your own time or have a broad understanding of education policy and how it affects your work, you are already people like us.

The political events of 2016, however, have taught us that making assumptions about everyone having sensibilities similar to oneself and one’s friends can lead to surprises.

Some teachers do an excellent job despite having little idea that evidence-informed practice exists. There are dedicated professionals who would not dream of doing 10 minutes more work-related reading than is essential to their role’s requirements.

Some highly effective practitioners haven’t given learning theories a thought since they became qualified, and are using pedagogic concepts that were debunked years ago. These teachers are not necessarily lazy, but might respond to a motivational boost. They may still be enthusiastic about their work, but might have lost their pedagogical curiosity.

Time

The most prominent voices championing an evidence-based approach are generally those who work in that space between academia, consultancy and media, or those whose jobs involve teacher education. With such roles, exploration of learning theories is central. That’s how they use their time.

I’ve yet to see a teacher with full contact hours who isn’t exhausted just by keeping on top of the work they already have. Investigation of new learning theories, considering their validity through a range of sources and practical evaluation is not a grab-five-minutes-between-sessions job. It’s a slow burner.

Insecurity

Vocational education is often taught by practitioners with industrial expertise who have gained teaching qualifications. Teaching in FE may be a second or third career. Many lecturers haven’t spent the early years of adulthood surrounded by academia, gaining a solid scholarly foundation and the academic confidence that goes with it.

I find myself perceiving the research movement as an elite academic club

I keep up with current academic thought regarding evidence-informed practice and learning theories, and I have numerous higher-level teaching qualifications. But I didn’t go to university and I don’t have a degree. I can’t speak for the scholarly insecurities of others, but I can share my own. I am not short of academic confidence, yet I occasionally find myself perceiving the research movement as an elite academic club that I am not – should not – be allowed membership of. I don’t believe I’m alone in seeing this as a significant, if distorted, personal barrier.

Opportunity

Some colleges have extensive CPD programmes covering a range of innovative topics. Others merely provide a tick-box muddle of mandatory training and safe CPD options. Setting up systems to enable teachers to get involved with their own development is a challenge, especially at huge, multisite organisations. During time-poor, cash-poor periods, directing practitioners’ attention towards pedagogical adventure might not seem like a priority. This is a false economy.

A “do as you’re told” environment kills curiosity. A dynamic organisational culture that inspires ambition in everyone who works there, and that encourages and empowers practitioners to learn autonomously, is crucial. Creating this culture is an art, craft and science in itself.

While the barriers to evidence-informed practice are significant, recognising that they exist is a first step to overcoming them.

Sarah Simons works in colleges and adult community education in the East Midlands, and is the director of UKFEchat

