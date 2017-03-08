Expelling struggling pupils? It’s business, not personal…

I’m coming to the conclusion that we need to standardise our work in schools, and cut out the failing areas that are not working. Our schools need to be run efficiently and effectively, and at the moment we are letting too many things get in the way. Our school leaders and teachers need to think about what we can learn from the business sector, and start being a little more ruthless to ensure our schools attain the highest standards. Instead of focusing on pupils’ individuality, let’s instead standardise our offer. The clock is ticking fast for our schools, and the best teachers will have a real sense of pace to drive change.

I’d suggest each school undertakes a risk-reward analysis of each of its pupils. When you identify those who are struggling to make it when it comes to test results and key stage outcomes, maybe it’s time to let them go? After all, we too often give children the benefit of the doubt. Instead of spending pupil progress review meetings discussing strategies to support pupils, ask the tough questions: how much better can this child get, and what’s the downside and the upside of letting them go? Being a professional means embracing accountability, standardisation and consistency, although of course we want our pupils to be learning.

Of course, some of you wishy-washy teacher sorts will think I’ve gone mad. But I am merely taking my lead from the Department for Education. Lord Nash was quite clear in his message when he spoke at the Challenge Partnership conference last week. School leaders are failing in their duty to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to teachers, and I see no reason why the ruthlessness should stop there. After all, pupils are ten a penny. If we can afford to send teachers packing during a recruitment crisis, why not kick kids off roll, too?

'Merciless megalomaniacs'

Given that Lord Nash has responsibility for academies and free schools, perhaps that’s what he had been hoping for? Perhaps the best chains are not those that provide professional development for their staff, support the improvement of teaching, and focus on better education for children. No, the real winners in this game are the merciless megalomaniacs who follow the money-driven motives that have led to so much success in the business world. Thank goodness nothing ever goes wrong there.

If we can afford to send teachers packing, why not kick kids off roll, too?

Of course, Lord Nash didn’t actually make his remarks about children. That would be callous. Children are human beings, after all. Whereas teachers…those loafers are clearly expendable. Nobody ever saw a teacher improve after being given the benefit of the doubt, did they? See a teacher’s ambitious lesson flop? Tell them to pack their things and have them escorted off the premises.

Things are naturally different with children: some face barriers before they even get to school, others face cognitive challenges, or specific difficulties. Some of them are struggling to maintain a balanced family life, let alone learn the subjunctive form. Some children find the transition from one teacher to another difficult, and need support to get back on track.

Teachers have no such excuses. Not making progress within the first three weeks at a new school? Out on your ear. A headteacher who hasn’t improved results 15 per cent by Christmas? Put them out to pasture.

Now, I wonder if the same approach might have an impact on the government?

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire