Familiarity – not a variety act – breeds brilliant teaching

Whenever my wife and I decide to order a takeaway, we are limited in our choices by the fact that we live in a reasonably small town with a small range of cuisine options. There is one possible exception to this: the local establishment that offers options including pizza, curry, kebab and fried chicken.

Now, I have no reason to doubt the hygiene of the place, nor the effort they put into their work. But for some reason I just can’t bring myself to order food from a place that doesn’t seem to know what it’s about. I’m suspicious of any restaurateur who doesn’t stick to his specialism; I can’t help but think that only one of the options will be much good – and I’m not sure which.

The parallels with teaching might not be instantly obvious, but bear with me. I have a similar doubt about the ability of teachers to turn their hand to anything. Teaching phonics to Year 1 children is no more like teaching Year 6 science than frying some chicken is like serving up a well-made curry. To become a master of any of those skills takes time and effort. My reluctance to eat pizza knocked up in a kebab house would be just the same as my doubts about throwing a good Year 6 teacher into a Reception class.

This isn’t just an argument about subject knowledge. I do happen to think that the demands of Year 6 are now greater than can reasonably be expected of a single teacher, but this is a separate point. Rather, I’m addressing my concerns at those heads who think it important to move primary teachers around every few years – “to keep them fresh” or some other such story.

I spent the first seven years of my teaching career in the same year group. I was in different schools, for what it’s worth, but teaching broadly the same curriculum for a good length of time. I became very good at it. My knowledge of the subjects, the sequences, the downfalls and the misconceptions meant that I could focus on tackling each a little better every year. In short, years of practice allowed me to hone my craft.

And then I changed year group and very quickly found myself with a whole lot to learn. I can only imagine how difficult it must be for teachers who work for heads who insist on shifting everybody around every other year. And yet there still seems to be a commonly-held view that this is good for teachers.

So often, I was told that if I wanted to progress up the career ladder, I needed experience of different year groups and key stages; it didn’t seem to matter if I’d be any good at them.

But if what we want is excellent teachers leading our schools, then ought we not to invest our time in allowing teachers to develop?

I’m not arguing that teachers should never move, but that variety is not necessarily the most important thing. The training for teachers is broad and brief enough – couldn’t we let newer teachers spend a few years on familiar turf so that they can really master the craft of the profession?

We wouldn’t expect a dentist to move into ophthalmology after a couple of years; I wouldn’t particularly want a divorce lawyer handling my house purchase. Why presume that the best thing for teachers is to keep shifting the sands?

So, headteachers, as you look at your staffing plans for the year ahead, maybe it’s worth asking: what might be the benefit if I just left everything as it is for another 12 months?

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire. He tweets @MichaelT1979