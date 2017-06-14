Farmers, beware: you’re next in the Govian revolution

When did we stop calling in-service training days Baker Days? It must have been quite satisfying for Lord Baker to know that his name had been adopted for something that was known up and down the land – even if it was a bit of a nuisance for parents needing extra childcare arrangements. There can’t be many education secretaries who get their name co-opted in such a way.

Some names, of course, remain destined to most likely appear in pub quizzes. Nicky Morgan, so fresh in the memory, served two years, and yet it seems unlikely that her name will have stuck to much. Michael Gove, on the other hand, made himself known. One of the longest-serving secretaries of state, and certainly a highly active one, he’ll not easily be forgotten.

There will have been those who panicked during last weekend’s Cabinet reshuffle, fearing that we might see Mr Gove back at the Department for Education. Instead it was the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs that he was handed when Theresa was dishing out the top jobs. One can’t help but think that this is part of some rehabilitation programme, designed to bring him back into government, but by first making sure that he knows his place.

Anyway, by way of advice to farmers, scientists, village-dwellers and fishermen everywhere, I thought it only right to share our wisdom of what lies ahead for those affected by the work of Defra under Mr Gove, as he establishes his legacy in a new job.

Lambs to the slaughter

From September, all farmers will be expected to increase their yields. We live in a global world, so farmers must be clear that they are competing with farmers in the Far East and Finland. To improve crops, Mr Gove will simply raise the bar of expectations, with the intention that all farmers will produce as much crop as the best: every farmer must produce more than average.

For environmentalists, air quality – particularly around airports – has long been a concern. To ensure that environmental standards can be met, the system of levels used for measuring pollution will be removed and will not be replaced. Instead, airports will devise their own systems, as they are best placed to know how much pollution they are producing.

Fisherman can look forward to new floor targets for their work. Fisherman who fail to catch enough fish to meet their quota will be sold off to large chains who’ll demand higher standards. There will be no exemption for those working in difficult catchment areas.

The current restrictive framework on national parks will also be replaced. From January 2018, any interested party will be able to set up their own national park, so long as they can prove local demand. Defra will find and buy up the land – at any cost. Once set up, groups will also be able to absorb any existing national parks which are considered to be coasting, according to the new measures of performance.

Finally, for villages threatened by flooding, the expensive Building Flood Defences for the Future scheme will be scrapped and replaced with a more frugal Priority Flood-Defence Building programme which will see pre-fab defences shipped in to a fraction of the most needy places.

And if you think that spells trouble, just you wait until he brings in Sir Michael Wilshaw as the chief inspector of restaurants. Gordon Ramsay’s got nothing on him…

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire. He tweets @MichaelT1979