Five steps to a stress-free academy conversion

Ever since former chancellor George Osborne announced that sixth-form colleges could convert to academies, the sector has been a whirlwind of activity. On 1 March, Hereford became the first sixth-form college to complete the conversion process. A month later, Rochdale Sixth Form College became the first to both set up and lead its own multi-academy trust (MAT). In fact, a fifth of colleges in England – including my place of work, Longley Park Sixth Form College in Sheffield – are believed to be in the advanced stages of academisation, with many more poised to follow suit.

While the appetite for conversion may well be high, concerns still exist about potential stumbling blocks. This became very evident at a recent conference at which I presented, where we discussed the lessons we had learned ourselves, as a college, going through the process. Here are five tips I would offer any college considering the process.

1. Take time to get it right

Identify what’s important to you before you look for potential trust partners. Do you want to keep your provision local or would a larger trust with national interests have something to offer? Are you open to new, standardised ways of working, or is preserving a high level of autonomy a priority? Forging a new MAT partnership can be an exciting proposition – if that trust shares similar values to your own. We found the best way to maintain a cultural fit was to work with governors to draw up the criteria that any future partner would need to satisfy first, and then stick to it.

2. Do your homework

Potential partners and the Department for Education will want to see that your prediction for student numbers is robust and that you have a strong, sustainable offering.

In a changing FE landscape, you need to understand the wider market in which you are competing. So even if your numbers look solid and seem to be growing, check carefully for anything on the horizon that could affect this.

Is there a free school due to open in the area of your college? How could local apprenticeships or the growth of T-levels alter your intake in the future?

Consider investing in some market research to acquire a fuller picture of your college’s strengths and weaknesses.

Knowledge is power, after all.

3. Did we mention you need to do your homework?

This time, though, examine the data you can access internally very carefully. Your management information system and data manager need to become your friends in this process, as you and any potential partner will need accurate information on student numbers, attendance and achievement figures. This information will also help you understand if any partner is the right one for you. A MAT that offers experience in tackling areas in which you might be weaker could be something to consider.

4. Build strong relationships

Academy conversion isn’t just about form filling. Your institution will want to develop strong relationships with key stakeholders. Even if you meet the required criteria, it’s prudent to put time and effort into building a relationship with the regional schools commissioner. After all, this is the person who will support your college’s application to become an academy – or not.

It is vital that they understand the value of your institution and they might not have a background in post-16 education. A good working relationship between governors and senior leaders can also reap considerable rewards. Having difficult conversations, where there are no “right” answers, can easily lead to friction. Being able to keep the lines of communication open will help to ensure that objectives are openly discussed and agreed, and issues resolved so that timescales can be met.

5. Seek the advice of a critical friend

In our experience, bringing in external help can be extremely useful. You will want to test and compare potential outcomes for all the options you are considering – be this merging with another college, joining a trust or staying as you are. You may choose to use an outside consultant or an experienced ex-colleague. Either way, they should see the situation from a neutral position and help you and your governors see things from every perspective, especially in relation to the due diligence process.

With the right level of preparation, you can lay the groundwork for your institution to make a smooth transition to academy status and deliver the education, skills and opportunities your students deserve. If that is the goal you have in mind all the way through, then it’s a journey well worth taking.

Dominic Harrex is associate principal of Longley Park Sixth Form College