    Get tough on the abusive parents who troll teachers

    Greg Dempster
    28th April 2017 at 00:00
    Many local authorities don’t have proper policies in place to deal with parents who abuse school staff on social media

    Only a few years ago, if you had used the term “social media”, no one would have had any idea what you were talking about. Now it is omnipresent. Clearly there are lots of benefits – but also downsides.

    These platforms give thoughtless, uninformed and abusive voices considerable reach. This can be very acutely felt by children, who feel constantly exposed to their peers in a way no previous generation was.

    I have heard a number of radio features and phone-ins with stories of children driven to attempt suicide after relentless bullying via social media. One contributor argued that the term “social media” should be abandoned, and it is hard to disagree when hearing about some young people’s horrific experiences.

    In schools, as elsewhere, it is not just children who can be the target of unwanted attention or abuse (“Teachers bear the brunt of rise in social media abuse”, Tes Scotland, 24 March).

    From discussion with members of school leaders’ body AHDS, this is very much an area of growing concern.

    One recalled parents who took to social media to share information about a pupil bullying their child. This was quickly picked up by others, with some offering to beat up the bully and others referring to the school and headteacher in very derogative terms.

    The headteacher sought advice from her local authority. The legal department quickly followed procedure by writing to those involved and making it clear that issues should be taken up first with the school, rather than publicly, and that the derogatory statements should be removed. The police were involved and followed up with those who made threatening statements.

    Unfortunately, a headteacher in another local authority would not necessarily receive the same support and, on one comparable occasion, a member was simply told to get a thicker skin.

    Social media has taken root extremely quickly; local authority policies are taking time to catch up. In most, if not all, places you can find a policy about appropriate use of social media by staff.

    You would have much less success finding policies about how to respond – or how a local authority should respond – to inappropriate, uninformed, vicious or abusive posts.

    That is not to say they are not there; they are just very thin on the ground.

    Where policies are well developed, headteachers report taking concerns about abusive or defamatory statements to their employers and these being responded to swiftly and strongly.

    Such authorities have flow charts which explain a series of responses, should abuse on social media come to light. Some provide model letters for school leaders to use in such circumstances. Some explain other steps, including involvement of the police where necessary.

    We would like to see all local authorities learn from those with the most robust policies and practice.

    Greg Dempster is general secretary of primary school leaders’ body AHDS

