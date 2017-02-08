    Halfon offers hope of closing the gap between students and apprentices

    Stephen Exley
    10th February 2017 at 00:00
    Ministers need to make sure financial incentives for apprenticeships are in place – or they'll be left counting the political cost

    The sizeable discrepancy between the support available for apprentices and their counterparts attending colleges or universities is as shocking as it is complex.

    Let’s not forget that an apprenticeship, crucially, is a job. One would hope that the majority of apprentices go on to flourish at their employer, once the apprenticeship is over. The trade-off is that an apprentice gets a lower wage but obtains the training they need to develop their career.

    But given that the government is desperate to hit its target of 3 million apprenticeship starts by 2020, the fact there are so many financial disincentives for new apprentices – not least the most disadvantaged – must be a huge concern for ministers.

    What should give us grounds for optimism is that this is an issue close to the heart of apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon. Days after his appointment, he told TES of his frustration for single parents and people with disabilities who simply “can’t afford” to become an apprentice because of the benefits they would lose out on.

    “I want to see how we can change that,” he added. “It may be very difficult, but I want to see if it’s possible.”

    Tackling an issue that involves several different government departments is a notoriously fraught process. This latest research shows just how important it is that this issue is addressed.

    @stephenexley

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today