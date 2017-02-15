Horizons shrink as Africa trips go unfilled

It has been described as one of the most fulfilling professional development programmes in Scotland. But organisers of the scheme, which sends teachers to Africa for four weeks, are finding it tough to drum up interest, despite efforts to expand its reach.

Funding pressures and increasing workloads are threatening to reduce opportunities for teachers to work abroad on a project that could benefit classes back home, TESS has been told.

The Global Learning Partnerships (GLP) scheme aims to upskill teachers in Africa, while better equipping Scottish staff to teach global citizenship.

The programme started in Aberdeenshire in 2012 and, to date, has taken 56 teachers to Africa from five Scottish local authorities.

Maria Walker, Aberdeenshire’s director of education and children’s services, said: “We see teachers coming back transformed. They are going out there and helping other teachers, and they have to absolutely and totally rely on their own teaching skills – and that’s what makes the big difference.

“It’s empowering, it’s a huge confidence boost for them; many of our teachers go for promotion when they get back… it’s one of the most fulfilling pieces of staff development any teacher can do.”

This year, the Wood Foundation, which was set up by oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, wants to extend GLP to Stirling following a successful pilot last year. From there, the scheme could spread its wings into neighbouring authorities – just as it moved from Aberdeenshire into Aberdeen City, Moray and Highland.

However, only two Stirling teachers have signed up, forcing the charity to extend its recruitment period. Unless this changes, the scheme in Stirling could be axed, said Ali Maclachlan, the UK manager of the Wood Foundation.

Councils have to cover about 13 per cent of the programme’s cost, which totals more than £3,500 per participant (see “Cost of the GLP programme” box, below). Stirling has committed to this, but in light of the tough financial climate, the funding may not be available next year.

Ms Maclachlan said: “This is an opportunity for Stirling teachers to be involved in something big and meaningful, working alongside an organisation that is having a massive impact on teaching in Uganda.

“When they come back, young people in our schools get exposure to high-quality teaching around international themes – something that is very topical just now given the discussion around countries becoming more introspective.”

However, according to Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, teachers might be loath to participate because they need the summer to unwind.

He said: “There’s no breathing space in schools any more. This seems like a great idea, but in some ways I wish it took place during school time; maybe if it was in term time, people would be more amenable to it.”

There were times when Charlie Barrow, an Aberdeenshire primary teacher who went to Rwanda last summer, regretted signing up for the project, he told TESS. One of those times was when he realised that school would close for summer on Friday and he would be flying out to Africa on Saturday, leaving him only two weeks of holiday when he arrived home.

Ultimately, though, Mr Barrow, who teaches at Fishermoss School, said he found the experience “immensely rewarding” and now feels that he has found his vocation.

“I want to be the teacher whose career is defined by teaching children to become global citizens,” he said.

