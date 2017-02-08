How can I promote positive learning attitudes in my class?

It’s easy to scan through your list of behaviour incidents, see none and assume that all is well. But this is not necessarily the case. Children may appear to be “behaving”, but are they engaged with their own learning?

If not, how do you change things? The answer is: by promoting positive learning attitudes.

Choose a role model

Involve children in their own learning. Cite a major figure in society and ask what made them more successful than others in their field. This is your opportunity to choose somebody relevant to your children that would make them sit up and think.

Don’t leave it there. In lessons, pick up different characteristics of positive learning, discuss with pupils how well they are using these, talk about the difference they have made to their learning and support them to reflect. The more that this becomes a part of daily life, the more ingrained it will become and the more effect it will have on children’s attitudes to learning.

Identify children who demonstrate strength in particular skillsets

Teach these skills and find opportunities for children to practise them. Some children come to school with no idea of how to engage with others and this a skill that is hard to learn, let alone demonstrate. Set aside time to work on this in smaller groups.

Another strand to look at is children’s strengths. Identify children that demonstrate strength in particular skillsets and use them as a positive role model for others. You might be surprised – some children have strengths that you wouldn’t expect.

Use open, rather than direct, questioning – a child can thoroughly explain their answer without the success of the answer being too apparent (either right or wrong). It can give children confidence to answer and develop positive learning attitudes.

Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester