    How can I support a primary pupil with gender dysphoria?

    Tracey Lawrence
    17th February 2017 at 00:00

    There has been a rapid rise in referrals for gender dysphoria to the NHS, as well as more teachers reaching out for the right ways to support children as early as primary school.

    1. Be understanding
      Understanding is your best means of support. A child with gender dysphoria can fluctuate in understanding their gender or even identifying with a gender. As their teacher, you need to provide an environment where all children can express themselves and feel comfortable.
       
    2. Mind your language
      Review the language used at school. Avoid using gender within praise or instructions. Even if you have good intentions about using the correct pronoun, mistakes will occur. This can have a negative impact on children. If you remove gendered language, you are much more likely to be supportive with your praise.
       
    3. Avoid stereotypes
      Expose gender stereotyping. We see it all the time in the marketing of toys – boys should play with certain toys and girls, others. We should be challenging these perceptions. Also, check your sporting provision.
       
    4. Assess facilities
      It is worth considering making toilets gender-neutral. This can take away any uncomfortable feelings a child may have about which toilet to go into.
       
    5. Get trained up
      Training is vital to enable staff to understand gender dysphoria and to feel comfortable asking any questions they may have. Mermaids UK (mermaidsuk.org.uk) is a fantastic site full of resources and expertise.

    Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester

