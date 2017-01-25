    How can I support my children’s transition to another class or school?

    tes editorial
    27th January 2017 at 00:00

    Mid-year transition can be tricky, but it is most certainly manageable. We must be aware of the emotions that a child will experience when they are told about it. There is the sense of loss: the loss of the relationship with their teacher; the loss of the relationships they have built with their peers. Loss can be a debilitating emotion and produce behaviours we have never seen before in a child. Children will also be apprehensive about developing new relationships, navigating new buildings, getting transport and learning new routines.

    Each child’s journey is unique, so this is where your knowledge of the child is key. Get parents involved in any transition work. Some children need a drip-feed approach and others benefit from a quick transition. But here are some general ideas:

    1 Plan their journey

    You could settle their anxiety by planning their new route to school.

    2 Transition booklets

    You may already complete transition booklets with new children when they start. Use this resource again in this situation. Not only does it provide a great opportunity for discussion but it will also be a useful link between your school and their future school.

    3 Visit the new school

    Depending on the time available, transition visits are a good idea. Your child may benefit from a few scenarios: going alone, going with parents, being accompanied by an LSA or even going with another child.

    Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today