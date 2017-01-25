How can I support my children’s transition to another class or school?

Mid-year transition can be tricky, but it is most certainly manageable. We must be aware of the emotions that a child will experience when they are told about it. There is the sense of loss: the loss of the relationship with their teacher; the loss of the relationships they have built with their peers. Loss can be a debilitating emotion and produce behaviours we have never seen before in a child. Children will also be apprehensive about developing new relationships, navigating new buildings, getting transport and learning new routines.

Each child’s journey is unique, so this is where your knowledge of the child is key. Get parents involved in any transition work. Some children need a drip-feed approach and others benefit from a quick transition. But here are some general ideas:

1 Plan their journey

You could settle their anxiety by planning their new route to school.

2 Transition booklets

You may already complete transition booklets with new children when they start. Use this resource again in this situation. Not only does it provide a great opportunity for discussion but it will also be a useful link between your school and their future school.

3 Visit the new school

Depending on the time available, transition visits are a good idea. Your child may benefit from a few scenarios: going alone, going with parents, being accompanied by an LSA or even going with another child.

Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester