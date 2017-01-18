How does child development affect learning and behaviour?

1. Unhelpful labels

Child development is unique to each child. However, sometimes we fail to recognise this once a child reaches school. Often children are given labels relating to their ability or behaviour that are inaccurate.

2. Physical awareness

When difficulties of reading, writing and behaviour are presented as a child begins school, some put this down to ability. But we can look at child development as a possible underlying cause. Some children who have little opportunity for physical movement at home can be delayed in space and body awareness, which has a direct impact on reading and writing ability. In turn, it can then have an impact on their behaviour in class. Physical movement has a direct impact on emotional regulation.

3. Basic needs

What about other reasons why one child may not have developed as quickly? By looking at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, we can check if basic needs are being met. Does the child have appropriate nutrition, love, warmth, security?

4. Family issues

In what other areas can we see the effects of development? Events in children’s lives may have had a direct impact (bereavements, family splits, new siblings, etc). By no means am I providing a list of excuses. I am, however, sharing possible underlying causes. By identifying these, you will be able to determine next steps to support children.

Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester