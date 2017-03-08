How school inspectors can land a blow for ‘happiness’

The thought of landing a well-aimed punch on a school inspector must have crossed the mind of many a headteacher. In Dubai, this is a fantasy that can become a reality in the boxing ring – all in the name of happiness.

The emirate’s private schools sector educates 90 per cent of its children and its regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has decided to focus on their happiness to push educational achievement to the next level.

But first, it wanted to boost the wellbeing of its own workers. Out went the individual desks and compartments for staff in its headquarters in Dubai’s Academic City; in came bright, open-plan offices with giant beanbags, popcorn and basketball hoops, as well as the more traditional tables and chairs.

On the fifth floor, inspectors discuss work while sitting inside an 86m indoor running track. One floor down, a boxing ring sits by a window, ready for anyone who fancies a sparring session.

In the 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), the United Arab Emirates and Dubai – one of its seven constituent members – were both placed below the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s averages for science, reading and maths. But Dubai’s private schools were at or above average for science and reading.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, chairman of the board of directors and director general of KHDA, says 65 per cent of children in the emirate now attend schools judged “good” or better.

But relaxing on a white sofa covered with handwritten happy memories – an idea inspired by an east London cafe – he tells TES: “You know this drive for quality in terms of academic achievement will slow down, because you have reached a point where you are not getting more out of this.

“This is why we said ‘let’s do something to push this curve up’. This is why we started about three years ago with the work about wellbeing and happiness.”

Reversing received wisdom

In January this year, the authority signed a five-year partnership with the government of South Australia to monitor the happiness of 70,000 children.

Al Karam says his generation was brought up to believe that working hard and having a successful career would lead to happiness. “We wanted to reverse conventional wisdom, start with happiness, and take it from there,” he says. “It should start with happiness first, and then if you are happy, you will tend to work hard and perform better. So happy kids go to school – they are not going to call in sick.”

The focus on wellbeing marks the latest stage in the development of Dubai’s private education system, which traces its origins to schools established by Indian traders in the 1950s, British army officers in the 1960s and, later, American oil companies.

Today, there are 185 private schools following 17 national and international curriculums, including those from England, the Philippines and the International Baccalaureate. But before KHDA was founded, the sector was something of a Wild West.

“In 2007, when we started, we actually did not know how many private schools there were,” the chairman explains. “The only way we found out was by going through the power company because if you have a school, you will have a bill.”

'Competition drives quality'

In most countries, the public sector runs schools, but “in Dubai you cannot have that format, because it’s not your curriculum, it’s 17 different curriculums; it’s not your teachers, it’s teachers from around the globe; it’s not your building, it’s another person who put in the money for the building”.

He adds: “We said ‘OK, maybe we ought to look at this sector differently’.”

The strategy of KHDA, which will celebrate its first decade in April, is built on incentivisation and accountability. From the start it has used annual school inspections to improve standards, giving parents information to make informed choices.

Schools were quick to engage, but when principals asked to meet Al Karam, it was not their own reports that they wanted to discuss, but those of other schools.

“They immediately knew what this report would do in terms of their business,” he says. “This is going to drive competition. And competition, for me, drives quality.”

This is going to drive competition. And competition, for me, drives quality

The 2012 Pisa results provided some independent verification of the inspection outcomes, showing a correlation between inspection ratings and Pisa achievement scores.

The grades matter to schools not just because of parental choice but also because KHDA uses them to make decisions about school expansion and tuition-fee increases.

The next stage came in 2012, when the authority moved beyond a reliance on accountability alone and introduced “What Works”, a programme to increase collaboration between schools.

Al Karam says: “Five or six years ago, we thought ‘hang on a second, the best way we can help you is to create a platform where you actually help each other’.

“We found schools that had been here for years and years and years, and they don’t talk to each other.”

The inspection regime had helped “bust myths” about why some schools were better than others and convinced them that they could learn from each other.

Motivated to cooperate

But why would private schools, which compete with each other for tuition fees, agree to help each other out?

For Al Karam, until last year, the competition was only “perceived”, because demand for school places outstripped supply. Principals understood that they could improve their inspection grades – and therefore be allowed to expand or increase fees – by learning from other schools, so the motivation to cooperate outweighed the drive to compete.

KHDA is now allowing more schools to open – 15 last year alone – which is increasing capacity and parental choice. But Al Karam is confident that this new dynamic will not dampen schools’ enthusiasm for collaboration.

“I don’t think that will make them collaborate less, because they want to collaborate,” he says, “because through collaboration they can improve their quality, and when they improve their quality, their numbers will look better.”

Dr Al Karam is speaking at the Global Education and Skills forum in Dubai next week. For more information, go to bit.ly/GESF2017

@geomr