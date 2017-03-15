If at first you don’t succeed at clarity, try, try again

A teacher’s heart knows no excitement like the appearance of new documentation from the Department for Education on a Friday night. This time, it was to release a clarification on the moderation of writing at key stage 2.

“Again?” I hear you cry. Yes, again! It turns out that despite the clarifications of the clarifications last year, things are still not clear. As if to express their despair at the stupidity of teachers, this time the clarification comes not in the form of a clearly worded document, but rather in a slowly narrated video: imagine a typical Brit ordering cakes in a French patisserie and just turn the volume down a notch or two.

The video contains such wonderful gems as advice that we can find further information by reading the documentation we’ve all been poring over for the past year anyway. It also does a brilliant job of reading aloud the statements from the interim frameworks, as though the words might be too complex for us to decode ourselves.

To be fair to the Standards and Testing Agency (STA), it does go some way to tackling the confusion that surrounds the whole business – but then adds some more of its own.

So let me do my bit to help the STA: if writing is going to be independent, you can’t annotate the need for corrections in the margin; you can write a reminder for children to check their spellings at the end of the piece of work. When you’re looking for a full range of punctuation for “greater depth”, you don’t need to include bullet points or the ellipsis mark in that list; it seems that the STA has deemed that they’re not punctuation.

Finally, when it comes to “shifts in formality”, the video very clearly explains that several are needed in each of several pieces of work for it to be worthy of the greater-depth label. Unfortunately, the guidance on what constitutes a shift in formality is still somewhat vague.

Jobs are lost because of these figures

Unfortunately, vagueness remains the curse of the whole business and the STA video has done little to resolve that. The big issues surrounding KS2 writing are about independence. If we are to compare how children achieve based on the teacher assessment of their writing, then we need to have a fair and even footing on which to make comparisons. It’s worth remembering that jobs are lost, schools academised and teachers scrutinised on the basis of these figures. We need clarity.

The worst of this is that it was all entirely predictable

The latest clarification from the department does little to clear up exactly what is acceptable by way of success criteria used in the classroom.

It does nothing to help teachers decide what is a sensible classroom display for children to draw upon, and what constitutes “over-aiding” pupils.

It does nothing to resolve the challenges of providing useful feedback on children’s writing, while also trying to collate a portfolio of unaffected writing samples. In short, it does nothing to make the chaos we saw last year any less likely in 2017.

The worst of this is that it was all entirely predictable. We face exactly the same issues that led to the criticism of GCSE-controlled assessments. It’s not fair to leave teachers to judge their own work, while also expecting them to guess the framework they should be working in. Nor is it fair to the students we teach to label them with descriptors in which none of us can have any faith.

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire @MichaelT1979