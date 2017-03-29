If teachers think it’s a waste of time, then it probably is

Maybe it’s just the circles I move in, but nobody has ever seriously suggested to me that teachers only work from 9am till 3pm and enjoy lengthy holidays. In fact, if I’m honest, I’ve probably more often been met with sympathy concerning the time that the job takes. I’ve even, on occasion, had to disabuse “outsiders” of the notion that my summer holiday is spent chained to a desk, planning and marking. If truth be told, one of the joys of the job is the flexibility of the work schedule for the 13 weeks that we’re not required to be in school.

The other 39 weeks can be a bit of a chore sometimes. Like in any job, peaks and troughs occur – sometimes, you feel like you’re on top of everything (that usually lasts for about two days each September for me), and other times, it seems that sleep might just be the only thing you can afford to drop from your hectic schedule. I’ve had a couple of weeks like that of late and it’s been frantic. But I’ve never resented it. That’s not something I could always have said.

Some of the time I’ve worked lately has been spent doing things that are education-related, but outside of school, such as attending the excellent Primary Rocks event in Manchester recently. Others have been education-related but entirely welcome, such as using up PPA time to rehearse a group of singers participating in a joint music event with other local schools. Some of it has been on the more mundane work of getting my lessons sorted for the week or completing training tasks. The one thing that has united them all is that none has been pointless.

Waste of time

And that’s the crux of it. Often the complaints we make about workload are not so much about how much work there is to do, but about the time we are forced to spend on things that have little or no effect for the children. Teachers will go out of their way to find resources in the late-night supermarket, or take their families on weekend outings to suss out the venue for the next school trip. Indeed, I sometime pity the poor children of teachers who find their lives so often directed by the needs of the other 32 children in the family.

In a profession in which we are constantly required to demonstrate impact, it seems astounding that so much of our time can be taken up with activities where there is none. Indeed, often it is the accounting for ourselves, the proving the impact that we are supposed to have had, that takes up such valuable time; it’s the copious risk assessments for trips that are no more dangerous than crossing the school playground at 8.30am; the annotation of planning to show the changes that you’ve already made in lessons; the annotation of photographs to prove… well, who knows what?

As I said in my talk at Primary Rocks, as a rule of thumb, if teachers think something they are doing is a waste of time, it probably is. Those are the tasks that frustrate teachers – and those are the ones that we need to cut down on.

Teachers understand the need to plan, mark and evaluate lessons; they just don’t want to have to constantly prove that they’ve done it.

Yet I fear that if that became policy, it would soon be followed by a form onto which we would be required to write about the things we had chosen not to do, including a justification of just why it was we hadn’t done them…

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire