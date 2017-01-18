Education minister Lord Nash told MPs last year that in two decades’ time there could be massive multi-academy trusts spanning hundreds of schools.

Today, as England’s largest MAT, running 66 schools across the country, the Academies Enterprise Trust is closest to that vision.

It was partly that massive scale that persuaded Julian Drinkall to take up the job of AET chief executive, which he started earlier this month.

“Very simply, it’s a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference in the educational system,” he enthuses.

And there are not many jobs in education where you can have a direct impact on nearly 6,000 staff teaching 35,000 pupils.

‘We were always looking for educational solutions that would make life easier for the teacher’

Drinkall’s journey to being a MAT chief executive has been rather indirect. He started his career working in media businesses, and was previously head of the BBC’s financial and commercial strategy.

He then moved into publishing, where he found himself increasingly specialising in education, first at Macmillan, and then at Cengage Learning. This provided a good apprenticeship for running schools, he says.

“The thing that struck me as I was running those types of business was that the real essence lies with the teachers and the teaching staff,” he explains.

“We were always looking for educational content and educational service solutions that would make life easier for the teacher, so I was getting more and more involved in what was actually going on in schools and going on in classrooms.”

From there, it was only a small leap for someone to come along and ask him to actually run schools – which he did for two and a half years at the Alpha Plus Group, which operates 15 independent schools and three sixth-form colleges in England.

Support for leaders

While his predecessor as AET chief executive, Ian Comfort, is a former maths teacher, Drinkall believes that you don’t have to have been a teacher to lead a MAT – though he points out that he did teach history, economics and business at Harvard to undergraduates in 1990-91.

“The skill I think that’s needed for running a MAT is not knowing how to teach, it’s knowing how to support the people who are leading the schools and who are doing the teaching,” he says.

“A great teacher does not necessarily make a great head or principal, and therefore a great team at a MAT doesn’t necessarily need to have done the frontline teaching as well.”

Alpha Plus Group is not quite on AET’s scale, but with 18 institutions it is still a hefty size, so what did he learn about leading a large network of schools there?

He learned, he says, that you can’t just rely on a one-size-fits-all model.

‘Education is so far removed from cookie crunching and replication’

“There are a lot of jobs in the world where you specialise and you kind of ‘cookie crunch’ and you replicate – education is so far removed from cookie crunching and replication,” Drinkall adds.

“I object a little bit if people use the word ‘chain’ or ‘franchise’ or something like that for AET – I really dislike that idea. We are a collection of amazing individual brands, amazing individual schools.”

That’s not to say that best practice can’t be spread around schools – but context is everything, Drinkall argues. “There’s no point in trying to create a school improvement programme that is lumping a leafy suburban, middle-class primary with a highly deprived, mobile sixth-form market in an area of very low employability prospects. It’s a different thing.”

Instead, he wants to segment AET’s “portfolio” according to schools’ characteristics to create distinct groups that can work together.

AET has its problems, but if it fixes them then Drinkall thinks England’s biggest MAT could get still bigger.

“There will be areas where we should probably be stabilising what we’re doing at the moment, and there are areas where we should be – on the basis of best practice and knowing what we’re doing – aiming to expand.”

