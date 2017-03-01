It’s your school, so show your staff you care

A headteacher should “own” their school, says James Handscombe, principal of Harris Westminster Sixth Form.

Taking responsibility grants ownership, but the school doesn’t just belong to the head: it belongs to the community, staff and students. The head, he says, should walk around and “look for ways to make it better” for all of them.

One leader who has taken steps to make his school better is Bill Lord, head of a primary school in Lincolnshire, who gives his staff official duvet days.

This is no fluffy idea but rather sound business sense. The school is in an area where it is tough to recruit – it’s not uncommon to receive no applications for a post – and offering a duvet day is good both for attracting staff and holding on to them.

It’s certainly high time school leaders woke up to the importance of looking after their staff better; after all, it’s not as though they don’t need it. And it’s common practice in sectors where competition for staff is fierce.

Sound familiar? What won’t be familiar is some of the perks on offer. These make free biscuits in the staffroom look like crumbs from the table. Incentives can range from free haircuts, massages, gym membership, a day off for your birthday, through travel stipends and free Kindle and monthly book allowances to allowing parents to take time off as needed throughout the year.

Investing in perks may seem daft at a time when budgets are being squeezed longer and tighter than a Trump handshake, but it will pay off in the long term. The sums do not have to be huge, either: Lord puts aside just £3,500 a year for his duvet days.

Schools are incredibly traditional environments and slow to adapt to changing conditions. But the recruitment crisis may force their hand.

One group that should benefit is women. We invest in training good teachers and then don’t try hard to keep them after they have children. This is a crazy waste in a sector that is predominantly female, with a huge proportion being of child-bearing age. When women go on maternity leave, we should be bending over backwards to get them back.

At the last national #WomenEd conference (where, incidentally, for the first time ever at audience questions I heard the words: “Sorry, I can’t stand up, I’m breastfeeding”) one teacher compared her return to work at a school with that of a friend from her childbirth class who worked in a bank. Her friend received a goodie bag, a party, gym and massage sessions, a phased return with different models to choose from, a choice of full-time or part-time working and a breastfeeding room for expressing milk. She felt valued.

The teacher, however, did not. She didn’t get her scheduled return to work meeting because her boss was too busy. He then rang when it was convenient for him but stressful for her and her baby. She was told to use the staffroom if she wanted to express milk, or the toilet if she wanted more privacy. And to cap it all, she was demoted because she wanted to work part-time.

There needs to be a change in attitude. School leaders have to stop waiting for a cue from government before they make efforts to retain good people. It’s your school: own it and take responsibility for valuing your staff.

It’s not about money. It’s about inclination, imagination and, of course, exigency. Sometimes, necessity really can be the mother of invention.

@AnnMroz