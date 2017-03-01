    It’s your school, so show your staff you care

    Ann Mroz
    9th March 2017 at 00:00
    The recruitment crisis makes retention more vital than ever, so school leaders must step up and start looking after their employees

    A headteacher should “own” their school, says James Handscombe, principal of Harris Westminster Sixth Form.

    Taking responsibility grants ownership, but the school doesn’t just belong to the head: it belongs to the community, staff and students. The head, he says, should walk around and “look for ways to make it better” for all of them.

    One leader who has taken steps to make his school better is Bill Lord, head of a primary school in Lincolnshire, who gives his staff official duvet days.

    This is no fluffy idea but rather sound business sense. The school is in an area where it is tough to recruit – it’s not uncommon to receive no applications for a post – and offering a duvet day is good both for attracting staff and holding on to them.

    It’s certainly high time school leaders woke up to the importance of looking after their staff better; after all, it’s not as though they don’t need it. And it’s common practice in sectors where competition for staff is fierce.

    Sound familiar? What won’t be familiar is some of the perks on offer. These make free biscuits in the staffroom look like crumbs from the table. Incentives can range from free haircuts, massages, gym membership, a day off for your birthday, through travel stipends and free Kindle and monthly book allowances to allowing parents to take time off as needed throughout the year.

    Investing in perks may seem daft at a time when budgets are being squeezed longer and tighter than a Trump handshake, but it will pay off in the long term. The sums do not have to be huge, either: Lord puts aside just £3,500 a year for his duvet days.

    Schools are incredibly traditional environments and slow to adapt to changing conditions. But the recruitment crisis may force their hand.

    One group that should benefit is women. We invest in training good teachers and then don’t try hard to keep them after they have children. This is a crazy waste in a sector that is predominantly female, with a huge proportion being of child-bearing age. When women go on maternity leave, we should be bending over backwards to get them back.

    At the last national #WomenEd conference (where, incidentally, for the first time ever at audience questions I heard the words: “Sorry, I can’t stand up, I’m breastfeeding”) one teacher compared her return to work at a school with that of a friend from her childbirth class who worked in a bank. Her friend received a goodie bag, a party, gym and massage sessions, a phased return with different models to choose from, a choice of full-time or part-time working and a breastfeeding room for expressing milk. She felt valued.

    The teacher, however, did not. She didn’t get her scheduled return to work meeting because her boss was too busy. He then rang when it was convenient for him but stressful for her and her baby. She was told to use the staffroom if she wanted to express milk, or the toilet if she wanted more privacy. And to cap it all, she was demoted because she wanted to work part-time.

    There needs to be a change in attitude. School leaders have to stop waiting for a cue from government before they make efforts to retain good people. It’s your school: own it and take responsibility for valuing your staff.

    It’s not about money. It’s about inclination, imagination and, of course, exigency. Sometimes, necessity really can be the mother of invention.

    @AnnMroz

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today