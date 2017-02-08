    ‘Kids are still being stoned as they walk to school’

    Adi Bloom
    10th February 2017 at 00:00
    In a week that saw Israel’s parliament retroactively approve Jewish settlements illegally built on privately owned Palestinian land, one of the world’s intractable disputes returned to the headlines. But how does the bitter Israel-Palestinian conflict affect the day-to-day education of those living through it? Adi Bloom reports from schools on both sides of the divide

    Once, when Nasser Nawaja was walking to school, he and his brother came across something that looked like an empty bottle. As small boys will, he picked it up, and pulled out the cork.

    “It was a grenade – a stun grenade,” he says. “It burned my belly. I ran all the way back home.”

    Mr Nawaja (pictured, below) is older now: he is the head of a five-village collective in the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank. But, in the area of the South Hebron Hills where he lives, going to school remains one of the most dangerous things that a child can do.

    In the village of Susiya, where Mr Nawaja’s own extended family lives, the school is a low, one-storey building, its roof covered with corrugated iron. Susiya has no electricity or running water, so the school has its own water tank; villagers must fill it by hand. Just beyond the school building is a rusty slide and set of swings. Overlooking the school are the red-roofed houses of an Israeli settlement; at its edge is an Israeli army watchtower.

    The Israeli government evicted Susiya’s residents from their original homes, so that the village could be demolished to allow for an archaeological dig.

     

    Threat of destruction

    The villagers now live in temporary housing – concrete floors, draped over with tarpaulins – across the road from the dig. But this new village is here unofficially: the homes, along with the school, all have demolition orders on them.

    “I know my school could be demolished,” says eight-year-old Laish Nasser. “When I think about that, it makes me scared. I want to be a policeman when I grow up, to help the people of my village – to help fight the occupation.”

    Ten-year-old Ahmed Nasser Nawaja (many Susiya residents share the same surname) nods in agreement. “It’s a little bit cold in the classroom now,” he says. “I sit with my arms crossed, to keep warm.

    “I want a real school – two storeys high. A big field where I can play football. And computers in the classroom. And I want a blackboard, with coloured chalk: white, blue, green, yellow. We have a blackboard, but not a big one.”

    The demolition order that is hanging over Susiya village means that many inhabitants have already left to live elsewhere. As a result, classes at the school are very small: there are only nine children in Laish’s class.

    ‘The settlers came with dogs – and the kids used to dream about it’

    Classrooms are basic: desks, benches for the children and a blackboard. Children bring their own pencils, pens and notebooks, though there is a communal fund for those who cannot afford their own. While the village technically comes under direct Israeli control, there is no Israeli government input into the school: textbooks are provided by the Palestinian Authority.

    For many of the children of the South Hebron Hills, however, the challenge is not what they learn in school or how: the challenge is getting to school in the first place.

    Ola Nawaja sends her six children to the school in Susiya, and to the high school in the nearby town of Yatta. “The schools are good – the problem is the soldiers bother the kids on the way to school,” she says. “When the kids walk on the road, sometimes the military come past and drive very quickly. It’s very dangerous – the kids could be hit or harmed.

    “And there were times when settlers came with dogs, and then the kids used to dream about it – think about it, and talk in their sleep. It’s definitely something I worry about.”

    In the neighbouring village of At-Tuwani, the road to school is overlooked by an outpost of extremist Israelis, who have settled there in defiance of both the Israeli government and Palestinian locals. The settlers regularly stoned the children as they walked to school; after they beat up a human-rights activist, the Israeli army was sent in to guard the children every morning and afternoon.

    Attacks on children

    These particular soldiers’ job is to protect the Palestinians, so in this instance the children do not have to fear them. But there are other concerns.

    “Sometimes the children have to wait for the military to come,” says Mr Nawaja. “If there’s no one to escort them, they have to do a massive roundabout, because the areas around are in control of the illegal outpost.” In those cases, the walk to school – less than a mile away – can take two hours.

    “When soldiers are there also, it doesn’t necessarily prevent attacks,” says Mr Nawaja.

    “Kids are still being stoned.”

    Meanwhile, back at Susiya’s school, 13-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud chases a rooster across the muddy hillside. “I think a lot about the school being destroyed,” he says. “If it’s destroyed, I still want to keep studying until I grow up.

    “But I hope the school will grow, and that there will be more classes and more space, inshallah.”

    It is a sentiment shared by the adults of the village, huddled together to escape the biting winter wind across the hillside. “We’re scared of the destruction,” says Ola Nawaja. “We’re not sure where the kids will continue studying if that happens.

    “Of course, we want a better school – a normal school, a big school.” She glances upwards, to the red roofs of the hilltop settlement. “Like the Jewish school.”

    @adibloom_tes

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today