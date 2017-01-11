Miss Mullings and Mr Barnard by Paul Young

After attending Crawley Green Infants and Ramridge Primary School in Luton, I moved to Ashcroft High School in 1967. At that time, the school was going through a transition, moving from an all-girls’ to mixed-school status.

During the four years I spent at Ashcroft, I was lucky to have two approachable and caring form teachers: Miss Mullings and Mr Barnard.

Miss Mullings was a motherly kind of figure who taught English and history. Although I wasn’t the best pupil academically, I was pretty good at English language and literature. When it came to words, I must have had a photographic memory, because my spelling was always spot-on.

She was a lovely teacher, balancing a softness with a stern edge, drawing upon it when needed. She seemed to have a soft spot for me. It would probably be frowned upon now, but my mate and I were occasionally invited to her house, which she shared with her mother, to play with her dog and have a cup of tea.

I don’t know what, in particular, she saw in me but she always had faith in my ability to get on in life. We were in touch occasionally after I left school and I will never forget her telling me that she always thought I’d do well. When I became famous, she contacted my parents, saying how proud she was of me, so I invited her to one of my concerts. It was lovely catching up afterwards.

For my last two years at Ashcroft, my form teacher was Mr Barnard, who also took me for technical drawing. He was of stocky build, like a rugby player, and I could relate to him easier than other teachers because he was young and fresh out of college.

I was one of the cheeky chappies who’d sit at the back, joking around with my mates, but my behaviour was never outrageous and, refreshingly, Mr Barnard encouraged us to show a sense of humour – I respected him for that.

One of his qualities was that he’d offer little quips to make us laugh. Mind you, if any of us started taking advantage, he’d soon put us in our place. His approach put me in good stead for the future because you need a sense of humour to survive in the music business.

When I was in the 5th form, he let me bring my guitar to school and I’d mess around with it during lunch break. A friend brought his, too, and we’d set up a microphone in the hall and play 10-minute sessions on our guitars, singing songs like Green River by Creedence Clearwater Revival. That was my first experience of performing in front of people.

Mr Barnard organised the first class reunion, not long after I’d started being successful in the music world. That was fun and it was great seeing ex-school mates. Then in the early 90s, he invited me back to give a speech and present awards.

By then, he was slimmer, looked very fit and was Ashcroft’s headteacher. I could see the school had changed massively under his leadership. When I was there, kids weren’t overly encouraged to learn a musical instrument. But Mr Barnard was not only actively getting pupils to do that, he was also using music as a theme throughout the curriculum. In art and design, for example, pupils were creating their own record sleeve, while in other lessons they talked about how they’d market their record. I thought that idea was fantastic and showed what a forward-thinking teacher he was.

It was lovely seeing Mr Barnard again and nice to know that he was proud of what I’d achieved in my career. I haven’t seen him since, but perhaps one day we’ll meet again and share memories of Ashcroft.

Paul Young was talking to Richard Webber. He is performing on the 80s Invasion Tour 2017, which runs 2-19 March. Tickets are available here.