Mr Slush by Carl Weathers

There were many, many teachers who were significantly influential for me and I think it’s important to state that, right off the bat. It’s been tricky picking just one because teachers throughout my schooling, my college life and my sporting time were crucial to making me who I am.

I’d also like to say that I’m a really big supporter of education. It’s one of the great equalisers of the world. A lot of social ills are continued because of a lack of education. Education isn’t just about having the books or the internet resource at hand, it’s about having a teacher as a mentor. Someone who can not only guide you in the right direction, but explain things to you at each turn. A lack of that simply keeps people further and further apart.

We need to understand not only the history of our local areas, but a history of the world and a history of other cultures in the world. It’s imperative.

If I were to trace my acting career all the way back to the genesis, it was Mr Slush's musical

One of the most influential teachers of mine was in primary school: a man named Mr Slush, which is an odd-sounding name, right? But he was memorable in much more than just name.

He was maybe 30 years old when he first started teaching me, but when you’re a kid, anyone over the age of 20 may well be 60. The school was called James Lewis in New Orleans.

Now, Mr Slush was both my 5th- and 6th-grade teacher (age 10-12). I spent a lot of time in plays and pageants, and Mr Slush wrote a musical that I was in. This was a hugely important element of how I was introduced to it all – how I got into acting.

The right hook

His introducing me to plays that he crafted – I was hooked from then on. He absolutely contributed to my career. I’m sure there were movies I watched and other big influences, but if I were to trace my acting career all the way back to the genesis, it was Mr Slush’s musical. It was such a memorable time in my life and I owe him so much.

He was a great role model, and a wonderful man, actually. Having a man as an influence in my young schooling was important. Having a male school teacher in a world that was predominantly female, was helpful as a young boy.

I never say anyone being difficult in his classroom. Most of us were just really happy to be around this likeable human being

I got to see first-hand how he dedicated himself to his job as a teacher. He was a teacher that most kids gravitated towards, you know? He had that about him.

In the classroom, he was utterly inspiring because he instilled in us an understanding of the world. He knew that teaching didn’t just start and stop inside those four walls. He gave context. He gave the bigger picture.

He was universally respected. There was something about his demeanour and his approach to dealing with students. I never saw anyone being particularly difficult in his classroom. Most of us were just really happy to be there and be around this likeable human being. That’s key, I think, to being a good teacher. I don’t mean everyone has to like you if you’re a teacher, but on the whole, you need to be a likeable human being.

And I liked him. I respected him. I doubt, sadly, that he is still with us today and I didn’t get to tell him what I thought of him. I bet he saw it in me, though. I think you can tell as an adult when a kid has admiration for you and that’s what I had. Complete admiration.

Carl Weathers was talking to Tom Cullen. He stars in Chicago Justice, which is currently being aired on Universal Channel