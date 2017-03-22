Mr Tranter by Justine Greening

When I was at school in Rotherham in the 1980s, my teachers helped me to make the most of my own talents. Without them, I could never have got into the career that I wanted.

We never forget great teachers. I clearly remember one of my best teachers – my French teacher Mr Tranter. He made sure that all his pupils, including those who weren’t particularly keen on learning French, were going to do it brilliantly.

Mr Tranter had his own techniques to engage the class – as all teachers do. His was to plant his feet at the left side of the board, hold on to it with his left hand and then start writing, steadily going further and further across the board. We would all watch him to see, firstly whether he was going to be able to write straight – which he did of course – and secondly, whether he would fall over by the time he reached the right side.

As well as being engaging, he was a fantastic teacher. The proof of this was when, years later, I found myself as a newly qualified accountant in Switzerland. I was able to recall my French as if I had walked out of the classroom only the day before, thanks to the amazing teaching from Mr Tranter.

'Everybody remembers their great teachers'

I remember when I started as education secretary, the many emails and letters from teachers around the country, sharing your thoughts and perspectives on what the priorities should be for education. I also received a letter from Mr Tranter that actually started with the line, “You probably won’t remember me.”

Of course I did, because everybody remembers their great teachers. Certainly for me, Mr Tranter was one of a number I had through my school life.

People never forget great teachers because the impact they have on our lives goes beyond that of most other people that we will ever meet. That is why this profession is so important – it is transformational. It can be the key to unlocking opportunity, so that wherever a person starts in life, they can reach their full potential.

Across the country, so many teachers are doing an amazing job every single day of the week.

We have flown around the world to try to ensure we have the best, most innovative teaching that is out there – I was recently in Shanghai to see first-hand how they teach maths. And they do it brilliantly. But it has really struck me what incredible expertise and practice there is right here on our doorstep.

Part of our challenge is unlocking that best practice, understanding why it works, and disseminating it. It is vital for us to be able to do that effectively, which is why I believe that the Chartered College of Teaching can be so important.

I know how teachers transformed my life and I want today’s teachers to have the best continuous professional development to be able to do the same for children today.