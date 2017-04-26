My train of thought? Let’s keep teachers fulfilled

When I was training to be a teacher, I received no guidance about job applications or interviews – or career progression. My first interview led to my first job; at no point did I consider whether the school was right for me, or where it might take me. I was simply delighted to have gainful employment.

This was not an unusual experience. For too long, careers advice has almost been non-existent for too many colleagues.

That is not to say the applicants are not fantastic – and not doing it for themselves, either. Recently, I sent a tweet about overhearing a “brilliant young teacher” while on a train to Manchester. In an almost empty carriage, a young teacher and her mum were sitting nearby. I could not help but overhear their conversation as the girl asked her mum to help her prepare for an interview at a primary school the next day. This young teacher had researched interview questions and had typed them up as prompts for practicing her responses.

As her mum asked the detailed scenario questions, the questions about planning, inclusion and assessment, I was impressed with the detailed, thoughtful answers.

Here was another teacher dedicated, excited about the possibility of her next role, keen to impress as a professional.

I listened as she described how best to balance the needs of the individual while helping the class, about how to plan lessons that would provide both support and challenge, about how to engage the children without losing sight of what needed to be taught. In short, I was impressed.

We know that many schools find it very difficult to recruit. It’s too easy to forget that the other side of this story is that teachers seeking their next appointment remain keen to impress, to learn, to progress.

Energy, commitment and desire

Which is why it is so important that we enable these teachers to find fulfillment rather than exhaustion. The statistics about teachers who leave within the first five years in the classroom are alarming. This is why one of the first actions of the Chartered College of Teaching will be to establish early career pathways of study to support teachers to engage with online learning that will support and enhance their future career.

It is for teachers like the one I met on the train that we are currently developing a Chartered Scholarship qualification that will offer a modular route with core areas of study. Chartered status will provide a badge of excellence. We wish to introduce this to the teaching profession as a means of helping colleagues to evidence their practice and expertise through demonstrating impact on the learning of their pupils.

Professional learning is at the heart of courageous, evidence-informed practice that we hope will build both expertise and motivation among teachers. It is time to regain our strength of purpose so we can resist those who would waste our precious time.

What happened to that teacher on the train? She got the job. I am so delighted for her and for all those who come into our profession with such energy, commitment and desire to do the best they possibly can.

Congratulations, Lauren: your class is going to love learning from you.

Dame Alison Peacock is chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching. She tweets @alisonmpeacock