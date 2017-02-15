New pay deal unlikely before summer holidays, say unions

Scottish teaching unions are urging the government to bring salaries into line with other Western countries where teachers earn up to 30 per cent more.

At the same time as highlighting the pay gap, unions are warning that salary negotiations are unlikely to be concluded before schools break up for the summer holidays, thanks to the council elections in May, even though the current deal will run out on 31 March.

The figures, outlined in teaching unions’ joint pay claim, show that Scottish teachers are paid less than their peers in other Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, particularly at the start of their careers and when they hit the top of the pay scale. The difference is most pronounced for secondary staff (see graphic, below).

The unions say they are pursuing “a salary increase to bring Scottish teachers into line with average teachers’ salaries across the OECD”. The international pay data comes from the OECD’s Education at a Glance report, published last September.

Mind the pay gap

The difference in pay is most extreme between Scottish teachers – who earn the same irrespective of whether they work in primary or secondary – and OECD teachers employed at the upper secondary level. To align these two groups, starting salaries in Scotland would need to increase by 23.5 per cent and top salaries by 30 per cent. Scottish primary teachers who are 10 or 15 years into their career do get paid more than the OECD average – but they start and finish their careers earning less.

The pay claim also points out that “pay progression for teachers lags well behind the norm for other graduates in the economy”.

Despite the push for higher pay, Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), told TESS that he was advising his members not to expect any rise to come into effect in April.

“It’s likely that nothing will happen between March and when councils are re-formed, which at the earliest will be the end of June or the beginning of July,” he said. “We expect it to be after the summer holidays before the pay negotiations are concluded.

“We will consider whatever is discussed at forthcoming meetings, but I’m trying to make members aware not to expect the money in their April pay packet.”

Problem of purdah

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, said that local authorities believed the conclusion of the deal would be held up by the council elections and the required period of purdah that preceded them.

Purdah typically starts six weeks ahead of an election and prevents announcements being made that could be seen to give any candidate or party an advantage.

An EIS spokesman said: “Initial discussions regarding the 2017 teachers’ pay claim have taken place via the SNCT [Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers] and further discussions are scheduled for February.

‘We expect it to be the summer holidays before negotiations are concluded’

“The EIS is aware of the employers’ side view that the local authority elections, and the period of purdah that precedes them, are likely to have an impact on the timeline for the conclusion of negotiations.”

The current pay deal – which ends on 31 March – was a two-year offer with a rise of 1.5 per cent in the first year and 1 per cent in the second.

In the event of another small rise being put forward by councils, the unions would push for improved conditions for teachers such as smaller class sizes and reduced contact time, according to Mr Searson (see box, below).

Local authority umbrella body Cosla said that it was in the middle of pay negotiations with all its bargaining groups and refused to be drawn on the level of pay rise it would be proposing for Scottish teachers.

