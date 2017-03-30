Nothing more to say, no more ace to play, the winner takes it all

I attended the EuroSkills contest in Gothenburg in the autumn, an event that rather predictably climaxed with an emotional rendition of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All, as medallists waved their flags and hugged on stage.

This international skills competition, I think, is the only time I have associated the 1980 pop classic with the further education and skills sector. But then, earlier this week, I found myself repeatedly humming the chorus as I read through the statement from the Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) announcing that the lecturers’ union was balloting for strike action – and then, too, when I perused the subsequent response from the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association.

No one with any knowledge of the Scottish college sector would have been surprised that negotiations between the two sides had reached the point at which strike action by lecturers seemed unavoidable – too far apart are their positions, both on the terms of the deal struck last year and on what the sector can and cannot afford.

According to EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan, the degree of obfuscation from college managers over the non-delivery of the agreement they freely signed up to over a year ago has been “simply incredible”. Colleges Scotland, in return, said “students and the college sector can only be damaged by the EIS’s unreasonable demands in the national bargaining talks.”

Unreasonable demands?

The sector is asking a great deal of all of its staff – arguably more now that the larger, regional colleges are catering for an ever-more diverse group of learners from school-aged children to mature, and learners of English for speakers of other languages, in many cases with larger classes.

It is not unlikely that the EIS is also at least partly right in its comments to Tes Scotland this week that the offer from college management – put simply, pay harmonisation with an agreement on 26 hours’ contact time and 56 days’ annual leave – was set out to help finance the estimated £27 million that it would cost to increase everyone’s salary towards £40,026. That does represent a drop in the holiday entitlement for most lecturers, along with more teaching hours.

No one would have been surprised that negotiations had reached the point at which strike action by lecturers seemed unavoidable

The EIS-FELA proposal, by contrast, would not only entail a salary increase of an average 9 per cent, according to Colleges Scotland figures – far beyond other agreements in the public sector – it would also mean a reduction in contact time of three hours per week to 21 for over two thirds of lecturers, along with an entitlement to 66 days’ holiday annually. The very best of pay and conditions from across the sector – the winner would very much take it all.

But is that not simply unrealistic in the current clime? And the real question surely has to be: can there ever be a winner in this? If lecturers walk out and take strike action, students would stand to lose the most.

There have also been the first mentions this week of the agreement collapsing altogether if unions did elect to take that action, which could throw negotiations back years. It is not too much to ask that college staff end up better off through national bargaining.

So what if, to paraphrase ABBA, college managers really have played all their cards? What if giving lecturers everything is simply not affordable?

Unions could be risking what has already been agreed, along with the progress of thousands of students affected by a potential strike, to find that their college leaders have no more aces up their sleeve.

@JBelgutay