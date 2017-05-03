Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    By the numbers: Is education front of mind for this general election?

    Will Martin
    5th May 2017 at 00:00
    While down from its 1997 peak when Tony Blair held it aloft as the main battleground, education remains one of the key debating issues

    Education is set to be a key battleground in the forthcoming general election on 8 June, with one in five people (19 per cent) thinking that it is one of the most important issues facing the country, according to a poll by Ipsos MORI in March.

    But this is still low compared with some previous general election campaigns, as the figures below reveal.

    The data tracks how important the public judged various key issues to be, using statistics from the closest available month to a general election.

    In April 1997, more than half of the public (54 per cent) thought that education was one of the most important issues facing Britain, following Tony Blair’s famous speech that the top priorities for his Labour government would be “education, education, education”. Four years later, it was still holding up at 44 per cent.

    But the percentage for education was far lower for the October 1974 election (5 per cent), 1979 (17 per cent) and 1983 (9 per cent).

    Education is judged to be more important this year, but it still trails way behind Europe – cited by 51 per cent of the public – and the NHS, cited by 45 per cent.

    @willmartie

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now