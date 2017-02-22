    By the numbers: the gender gap among GCSE high-flyers

    Will Martin
    24th February 2017 at 00:00
    Figures show that girls are outperforming boys when it comes to achieving top grades at GCSE

    More than 2,500 pupils achieved 10 or more A* grades in their GCSEs in 2015, a new report by Cambridge Assessment shows.

    The majority of these top performing students – almost two thirds (1,722) – were girls. And out of the 26,914 students who achieved at least five A* grades, 16,048 – or 60 per cent – were girls. The statistics also show that the proportion of girls who achieved at least 10 A* grades (0.63 per cent) was almost double that of boys (0.34 per cent).

    This gender gap also extends to pupils who achieved 10 or more A or A* grades. In 2015, more than 14,000 girls managed this feat, compared with 8,164 boys.

    @willmartie

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today