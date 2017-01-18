By the numbers: global hotspots for computer whizzkids

The Bett 2017 educational conference starts on Wednesday, bringing the world of education technology to London.

Using technology in school is now the norm for most teachers, while extracurricular computer clubs give students the chance to learn important skills such as coding.

Last month, figures from the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) showed that, on average, across the developed countries that make up the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, around two-fifths of pupils were in a school that offered a club with a focus on computers and ICT.

In the UK the proportion was above average, with 69 per cent of 15-year-olds potentially benefiting from a computer club. In Hong Kong, more than 90 per cent of students had the same option, compared with only 7 per cent in the Netherlands.

@willmartie