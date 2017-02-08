By the numbers: it doesn’t pay to be a science teacher

The shortage of maths and physics teachers over the past eight years is due to graduates in the subjects earning relatively little in teaching compared with other jobs, according to an official report published last month.

The Home Office-sponsored Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) report recommends tackling the problem by allowing teachers from outside of Europe to migrate to the UK.

This year, the MAC has recommended that maths, physics, science, computer science and Mandarin teachers should be included on the list of shortage occupations that allows migration.

The committee’s report reveals the proportion of UK graduates in each subject who go on to teach and their average salaries in teaching, compared with in other occupations.

On average, maths graduates earn £35,500 as a teacher, compared with £40,000 in another career. For physics graduates, a teaching position offers £31,600, compared with £38,000 in another career – a difference of £6,400.

But graduates in PE, geography, history, English, modern foreign languages and design and technology are more likely to earn a higher salary on average as a teacher than in another profession.

@willmartie