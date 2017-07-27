By the numbers: Overseas aid for primary schooling fails

The amount of overseas aid donated to pre-primary and primary education by the world’s biggest donors has fallen by almost 5 per cent.

According to a Unesco policy paper on aid for education published last month, France, the Netherlands, European Union institutions and the World Bank all donated less to “basic education” in 2013-15 – the most recent period for which figures are available – than they did in 2008-10.

Unesco’s report defines “basic education” as “support to pre-primary and primary education, as well as adult education and literacy programmes”.

However, the UK and the US have bucked the trend by increasing their donations.

Meanwhile, aid from the top 10 donors to secondary education rose by 12 per cent between 2008-10 and 2013-15 – largely thanks to the UK.

However, aid contributions in this category from France, the European Union, the US, the International Monetary Fund, Spain and Australia all fell during this period.