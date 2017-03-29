By the numbers: Primary achievement and the summer-born gap

Summer-born pupils have been catching up with their older classmates in reading and maths in their key stage 1 assessments, according to new research by Education Datalab.

Between 2010 and 2015, the proportion of September-born pupils in this age group achieving a level 2+ in reading – the benchmark for the age group – increased. But the proportion of August-born pupils – nearly a year younger – reaching this level increased more quickly. So the attainment gap between the two groups has narrowed from 11.5 to 7.5 percentage points.

'Focus on low-attaining pupils'

The trend was the same for the harder Level 2b+. The reason behind this relative improvement for summer-born pupils could be an increased focus on low-attaining pupils. But the gap between the proportion of September-born and summer-born pupils achieving a level 3+ in reading has increased year on year between 2010 and 2015.

In Scotland, a lack of national testing has meant that there is much less data about primary achievement. But statistics based on teacher assessment were published for the first time last year, amid warnings that they might not be consistent across schools and councils. The figures show that at least two-thirds of P4 pupils (aged 8) achieved the expected First Level standard in numeracy, reading, writing, and listening and talking.

