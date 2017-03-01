By the numbers: We don’t have enough cash, say schools

Less than a third of primary and secondary schools in England believe they receive adequate funding, a new survey by the British Educational Suppliers’ Association shows.

In the organisation’s English Schools Survey: 2017, more than 900 schools (554 primary schools and 352 secondary schools) were asked about their levels of funding.

More than half of primaries and secondaries said that they did not receive an adequate level of funding, while less than one in 10 schools “strongly agreed” that they did receive adequate funding.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent of primary schools and 83 per cent of secondary schools said that uncertainty over budgets would affect their ability to staff and resource their school adequately.

And more than two-fifths of primaries (43 per cent) and more than half of secondaries (55 per cent) said that the provision of new learning resources would be affected by funding concerns. Meanwhile, in Scotland local authority figures show that average spending per primary pupil dropped by £489, or 9.4 per cent, between 2010 and 2016.

In secondary schools, per-pupil spending dropped by £151, or 2.2 per cent, over the same period.

@willmartie