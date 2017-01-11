By the numbers: which countries have the safest schools?

The percentage of pupils whose teachers believe they work in “safe” schools with “orderly” behaviour has improved considerably between 2007 and 2015, according to figures from the Trends in International Maths and Science Study (Timss).

As part of the survey, published in November, teachers of 4th grade (aged 9-10) pupils around the world scored their school according to the “Timss safe and orderly school scale”, including whether it was located in a safe neighbourhood and had sufficient security.

The scale also takes into account behaviour issues, including the respect pupils show for teachers and for school property, and whether they conduct themselves in an “orderly” fashion.

More schools 'safe and orderly'

According to the study, 69 per cent of pupils attended a school that their teachers felt was “very safe and orderly” in 2015, compared with 47 per cent in 2007.

In England, the 2015 figure was 76 per cent – the joint-fifth highest score. In Northern Ireland, 85 per cent of schools were considered very safe and orderly.

The lowest proportion was found in Japan, at 7 per cent – far below the highest performer, Indonesia, at 89 per cent. The international average was 56 per cent.