    By the numbers: which countries have the safest schools?

    Will Martin
    13th January 2017 at 00:00
    England had the joint-fifth highest score on the 'Timss safe and orderly school scale'
    Timss data reveals that the proportion of pupils worldwide attending ‘safe and orderly’ schools has gone up considerably in recent years

    The percentage of pupils whose teachers believe they work in “safe” schools with “orderly” behaviour has improved considerably between 2007 and 2015, according to figures from the Trends in International Maths and Science Study (Timss).

    As part of the survey, published in November, teachers of 4th grade (aged 9-10) pupils around the world scored their school according to the “Timss safe and orderly school scale”, including whether it was located in a safe neighbourhood and had sufficient security.

    The scale also takes into account behaviour issues, including the respect pupils show for teachers and for school property, and whether they conduct themselves in an “orderly” fashion.

    More schools 'safe and orderly'

    According to the study, 69 per cent of pupils attended a school that their teachers felt was “very safe and orderly” in 2015, compared with 47 per cent in 2007.

    In England, the 2015 figure was 76 per cent – the joint-fifth highest score. In Northern Ireland, 85 per cent of schools were considered very safe and orderly.

    The lowest proportion was found in Japan, at 7 per cent – far below the highest performer, Indonesia, at 89 per cent. The international average was 56 per cent.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today