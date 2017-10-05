Reaping the rewards of a classical education

School was the centre of our musical education from 2006 to 2013 – and it was crucial in helping us start a career in music.

During that time, we had the opportunity to receive one-on-one piano, cello, violin, singing and composition lessons, as well as playing in chamber groups and partaking in vocal ensembles, choirs and a symphony orchestra. But that’s not all – we were regularly given platforms to perform in front of our fellow music school students, staff and peers.

We were at Douglas Academy’s music school, in East Dunbartonshire. Importantly, accommodation and transport to and from school are fully subsidised by the Scottish government, which means that every single child that shows promise has a fair chance of being accepted into the school, regardless of their financial situation. The quality of our education was exceptional, with world-class teachers passing on their knowledge to us on a daily basis. Two floors of fully soundproof rehearsal rooms meant there was never a shortage of space to practice – a luxury never to be taken for granted. A beautiful concert hall with a concert grand-piano also meant that each and every school performance felt like a real concert.

Greatest hits

Highlights of our time there included our annual recitals at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, an institution that we all looked up to. We felt deeply privileged to perform there. The 2013 summer choir tour of Lithuania was also a big moment in the calendar for the lucky students of the music school that year. When we piece together several other memories, we realise we were both incredibly fortunate to have studied in such an environment.

Not everyone that leaves the music school becomes a musician, but our peers’ achievement have been equally impressive. A lot of our friends have gone on to become doctors, dentists, lawyers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

The emphasis on music in our schooling taught us all life skills such as discipline, time management, team building and social skills.

We had the opportunity to write and record our debut album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. Every musical skillset we acquired and developed at school was put into practise making our debut album and we praise Douglas Academy for that.

We are also eternally grateful for the time and money that was invested in our education at such a vital stage in our development.

We could not be prouder to represent our old school – and sincerely hope that we can be a positive example as to why music education is something to be cherished and celebrated.

Laura Ayoub is one half of the Scottish-Egyptian classical music duo The Ayoub Sisters, whose self-titled debut album is out now