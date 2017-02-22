Rest assured, relaxation is what teachers need

For some of you, this weekend marks the end of the joy of half-term, and the impending return to school. Of course, you’ll have no sympathy from the rest of us who have been back at the chalkface for what seems like several months already. We had our day in the sun, and most of us probably squandered it. After all, what is the February half-term holiday for, if not recovering from the fact that you barely stopped for a day over Christmas?

The fact that we’ve had six or seven weeks of work in between hardly seems to matter. Talk to any teacher as the February break approaches and most will be looking forward to a week of doing very little, while remembering how busy they were during the Christmas holiday and that they therefore “didn’t get a proper rest”.

This strikes me as the nature of teachers’ thinking. Just as many of us feel like we have a completely different appetite system for main courses and desserts, so we switch between two completely different mindsets during term and holiday time. Of course, our immune systems have a similar problem, which seems rather flawed, but this is our lot.

Life before teaching

Sometimes it makes me wonder how people in other professions cope with their 28 days’ annual leave. But then I remember my life before being a teacher, when it was just fine. Because those 28 days were sacrosanct, but so were the hours after I left the office, and so were the other 104 weekend days all through the year.

The thing with teaching is that it’s not the 9am-3pm that does for us. It’s not even the 8am-5pm that makes the job so draining. It’s the 5pm-9pm time at home and the long hours each weekend that make term-time so exhausting. The joy of holidays is less in not having to drag yourself into work and more in not having to drag all the work back home with you.

No doubt there will be teachers reading this and complaining that I’ve got no idea just how much work they’ve taken home with them over the holidays, and I’m sure that’s true. But it’s perhaps indicative of the wider problem. If holidays are needed to catch up with the term-time workload, that rather suggests the workload isn’t realistic.

I’m not arguing for 13 weeks of sun, sea and sand – as nice as that would be. I’ll happily spend a few hours during the break on planning an interesting unit of work for the term ahead. But after two years in my current school, the basic framework for the new curriculum is in place. The decisions that I make to update the planning, and alter the resources are as much about improving my work (and my enjoyment of it) as they are a necessity. If a school is still expecting teachers to plan everything from scratch each year, then something has gone wrong somewhere.

I recently read materials from the old National College in which a headteacher prided herself on setting aside one evening a week where she ate dinner with her family. How can that ever be a viable way of working? And what possible model is she setting for the staff in her school if she thinks that’s a good example?

If this half-term holiday hasn’t left you feeling rested and ready to return for the new stint, then maybe now is the time to plan ahead for Easter. Plan for a proper rest. And if you’re a school leader, make sure your school team have that opportunity, too. That’s how you’ll keep them.

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire @MichaelT1979