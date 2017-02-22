    Rest assured, relaxation is what teachers need

    Michael Tidd
    24th February 2017 at 00:00
    If the half-term holiday hasn’t left you feeling restored, then now is the time to plan for a proper break at Easter, says one deputy head

    For some of you, this weekend marks the end of the joy of half-term, and the impending return to school. Of course, you’ll have no sympathy from the rest of us who have been back at the chalkface for what seems like several months already. We had our day in the sun, and most of us probably squandered it. After all, what is the February half-term holiday for, if not recovering from the fact that you barely stopped for a day over Christmas?

    The fact that we’ve had six or seven weeks of work in between hardly seems to matter. Talk to any teacher as the February break approaches and most will be looking forward to a week of doing very little, while remembering how busy they were during the Christmas holiday and that they therefore “didn’t get a proper rest”.

    This strikes me as the nature of teachers’ thinking. Just as many of us feel like we have a completely different appetite system for main courses and desserts, so we switch between two completely different mindsets during term and holiday time. Of course, our immune systems have a similar problem, which seems rather flawed, but this is our lot.

    Life before teaching

    Sometimes it makes me wonder how people in other professions cope with their 28 days’ annual leave. But then I remember my life before being a teacher, when it was just fine. Because those 28 days were sacrosanct, but so were the hours after I left the office, and so were the other 104 weekend days all through the year.

    The thing with teaching is that it’s not the 9am-3pm that does for us. It’s not even the 8am-5pm that makes the job so draining. It’s the 5pm-9pm time at home and the long hours each weekend that make term-time so exhausting. The joy of holidays is less in not having to drag yourself into work and more in not having to drag all the work back home with you.

    No doubt there will be teachers reading this and complaining that I’ve got no idea just how much work they’ve taken home with them over the holidays, and I’m sure that’s true. But it’s perhaps indicative of the wider problem. If holidays are needed to catch up with the term-time workload, that rather suggests the workload isn’t realistic.

    If holidays are needed to catch up with workload, then that suggests the workload isn’t realistic

    I’m not arguing for 13 weeks of sun, sea and sand – as nice as that would be. I’ll happily spend a few hours during the break on planning an interesting unit of work for the term ahead. But after two years in my current school, the basic framework for the new curriculum is in place. The decisions that I make to update the planning, and alter the resources are as much about improving my work (and my enjoyment of it) as they are a necessity. If a school is still expecting teachers to plan everything from scratch each year, then something has gone wrong somewhere.

    I recently read materials from the old National College in which a headteacher prided herself on setting aside one evening a week where she ate dinner with her family. How can that ever be a viable way of working? And what possible model is she setting for the staff in her school if she thinks that’s a good example?

    If this half-term holiday hasn’t left you feeling rested and ready to return for the new stint, then maybe now is the time to plan ahead for Easter. Plan for a proper rest. And if you’re a school leader, make sure your school team have that opportunity, too. That’s how you’ll keep them.

    Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire @MichaelT1979

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today