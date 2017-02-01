RME teachers are under the most pressure, figures show

Religious and moral education teachers are under more pressure than those in any other subject in the Scottish curriculum, a TESS investigation has revealed.

The analysis looked at the numbers of teachers for different subjects in 2008 and 2016, compared with the numbers taking the equivalent Higher a few months earlier.

The results suggest that RME has become much more stretched over that period than other subjects: while the number of teachers who have it as their main subject fell by 10 per cent, from 676 to 611, the number of Higher religious, moral and philosophical studies (RMPS) candidates more than doubled, from 2,103 to 4,383. The subject is known as RMPS in courses offered by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) from National 3 to Advanced Higher.

RME is in danger of becoming a ‘Cinderella subject’

The subject had already grown in popularity before 2008, a trend experts partly attribute to teenagers’ desire to make sense of the post-9/11 world. And RME teachers say it is uniquely placed to help pupils understand the growing uncertainty globally.

Euan Duncan, president of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, told TESS that there was exceptional pressure on RME: a number of schools were operating with no or very few specialist teachers, leaving non-specialists to deliver SQA units.

“I cannot imagine any school allowing maths or English to be taught in this way,” Mr Duncan said. RME was in danger of becoming a “Cinderella subject”, he added, with the “alarming” drop in specialists at least partly attributable to retirees not being replaced.

It’s not ‘just RE’

Stuart Hunter, an RME teacher at Armadale Academy in West Lothian, said the subject had increased in popularity because its focus on moral and philosophical ideas was good preparation for the critical thinking required at university and in the workplace.

However, RME could become “very dry” without “the passion that comes from a specialist teacher”, he added.

Mr Hunter explained that some headteachers and local authorities took the attitude that “it’s just RE”. In the biggest-ever research study into religious education in Scottish schools, in 2011, University of Glasgow researchers found that it was one of the most underappreciated and underfunded subjects.

Mr Duncan said that computing, business studies and home economics were also under “severe pressure”, with an “impossible shortage” of teachers for the latter.

TESS has previously reported on declining numbers of teaching staff in French, which has suffered the largest reduction of any major subject since 2008, losing nearly a third.

Gillian Campbell-Thow, chair of the Scottish Association for Language Teaching, said that a “heartbreaking” fall in pupils taking languages could be blamed partly on a “narrowing” of the senior curriculum.

The TESS analysis of Scottish government and SQA figures also reveals the growing burden being placed on some subjects thought to be on a firmer footing.

History, for example, has almost exactly the same number of teachers now as it did in 2008, but it had to contend with 37 per cent more Higher candidates in 2016.

Chris Mackay, president of the Scottish Association of Teachers of History, said that all social subjects were under pressure, and it was increasingly common to see single-teacher history departments.

But there is good news for at least one subject: PE now has more teachers than it did in 2008 – up by 4 per cent.

The subject has around double the number of students taking the Higher than in 2008, but Russell Imrie, president of the Scottish Association of Teachers of Physical Education, said applicant numbers for university teacher education courses were “unbelievably high” and PE was “in good health”.

