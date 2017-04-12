Rumours and confusion over assessments must be quashed

As an April Fool’s joke at the start of this month, a teacher posted a tweet suggesting that new rules for Sats this year would see markers having to check the size of gaps left between words to within a one-millimetre tolerance.

Of course, it was a nonsense shared for comic effect, but like so many of the best jokes, it was funny because of the grain of truth hidden therein.

The trouble is, nothing would surprise now. The madness that meant children lost marks last year because commas were at the wrong angle suggests that rules about the minutiae could arrive at any moment.

Sorting the facts from the rumours

What’s more worrying is the credibility with which some teachers treated the tweet. In an age where information is so easy to come by, it’s also clear how quickly misinformation can spread.

For that reason, it’s all the more important that we know exactly where to go for honest and accurate information about expectations. Unfortunately, when it comes to the teacher assessment of writing, that source has been sorely lacking.

I consider myself to be well-informed about the arrangements, and as a teacher of Year 6 I have a keen interest in getting things right. Yet still, I find myself trying to work out exactly what is fact and what is rumour.

Social media is littered with statements about what people have heard

Clarity from the top can go a long way to solving these problems. For all the complaints about them, Ofsted have been a great example of this in recent years. The clarification and mythbuster documents have done a great job of breaking down some of the rumours that had begun to spread about what inspectors are looking for.

A clear statement of what is and isn’t required is a useful reference for those who need to know – and for those who want to quash rumours they hear and see. And see them we do, for social media is littered with statements about what people have heard.

The Standards and Testing Agency seems to have taken the opposite tack for the confusion surrounding the teacher assessment of writing this year. Secrecy has been the name of the game and, in the absence of decent information from the centre, schools have become filled with rumour and misinformation based on hearsay.

Schools who have a moderator on the staff have the benefit of inside knowledge provided for the purposes of training moderators, but for the rest of us we have to hope that we can pick up snippets of news from contacts in other places.

High stakes

For a system that depends so much on consistency for its reliability and usefulness, to have such difficulty in gaining accurate information is maddening.

In recent weeks, I’ve seen all sorts of claims on social media and heard all sorts of queries from teachers. Is it true that children are allowed to “ask Siri” for spellings in independent writing? Must we only look at writing from the summer term? Do children have to use a certain number of words from the spelling list? Is it true that more than three errors on a page means they can’t be at the Expected Standard? All questions that quickly become rumours, and are soon passed on as facts.

The vacuum of information from the STA has left too much room for rumours to abound. For something so high stakes, that’s just not on.

People lose their jobs each year on the basis of the results of these assessments: we owe it to teachers and school leaders to provide an equitable basis for the judgements. What we have at the moment is nothing less than a shambles.

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire. He tweets @MichaelT1979