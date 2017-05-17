Schools should aim deeper in quest for broad education

Speaking at the University of Glasgow recently, Professor Graham Donaldson suggested that the reasons for Scotland’s disappointing performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) rankings might lie in the delivery of the “broad general education” (BGE).

It isn’t because it is not broad or general enough – he suggested the problems might lie in lack of depth. Revisiting the “Es and Os” (experiences and outcomes), along with curricular areas, might help to see where the former senior chief inspector is coming from. Could it be the case that, in trying to provide a P1-S3 curriculum, we are attempting too much?

Indeed, staring at the huge posters of Es and Os issued to schools might be akin to a hard-nosed FBI agent scanning a series of connected photos in a seemingly impossible homicide case. What seemed so simple – an eight-word manifesto – has become so complicated.

An education that is broad is very commendable, but should we be worried that our young people are dipping their toe in lots of water but not getting particularly wet? We pride ourselves on the “lad o’ pairts” approach to education – achieving success from humble beginnings by succeeding in an open education system. But with BGE, we really need to get that right.

The concept of an “age 3 to end of S3” education is complicated by the move from primary to secondary: the structures are different and secondaries are finding things challenging. The timetabling structures are a constraint; the pressure for good exam results is a constraint.

Issues with setting

That we very often rush to setting, even in S1, is a constraint. Indeed, setting more or less negates the aims of a broad general education. How can our young people be getting similar experiences when the system is telling some of them from an early age that they are no good?

That perceived lack of depth is having its effect in the upper school. Teachers are increasingly commenting that learners are not properly prepared for National 5 courses and, while that might set off alarm bells, it highlights an all-too-familiar problem of exam results becoming the holy grail of school success; some things never change.

When our schools are still judged on those exam results – and they are – it is understandable that they begin to focus on those as early as possible. And if the BGE is not preparing them well enough? Houston, we have a problem.

Perhaps this is why inspections appear to be focusing on the delivery of BGE more than anything else: the success of Curriculum for Excellence depends upon it.

The best thing we can provide for our young people is a strong set of qualifications as they move onto the next stage of their lives. To achieve that, getting the BGE right has to be our priority.

Kenny Pieper is a teacher of English in Scotland