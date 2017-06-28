Sectors split on reform proposals

While some secondary headteachers are expressing “excitement” at the prospect of gaining new powers as part of a school governance overhaul, those in primaries appear more wary of the changes.

Earlier this month, the Scottish government unveiled “sweeping” reforms which include plans to give headteachers more influence over staff recruitment and curriculum design. The first major event held to discuss the plans suggested a stark contrast in the way they were being received by the primary and secondary sectors.

Steve Ross, headteacher at Edinburgh’s Craigroyston Community High School, said at the event, held in the capital last week, that he was “very, very pleased” when he read the governance plans.

He said it was currently difficult to gain approval for innovative schemes that he believed would benefit his pupils. Mr Ross’ catchment area includes some of Scotland’s poorest neighbourhoods but the school has driven up S4 staying-on rates – from 50 to 95 per cent – as well as the number of leavers going on to work, training or more education.

The improvements came after the school revamped its curriculum to offer a broader range of qualifications in subjects such as boatbuilding and bike mechanics, and forged stronger links with employers.

‘Excitement and optimism’

Mr Ross said: “Rather than fighting to make improvements in my school, I hope and wish that I will [now] be supported.”

Billy Burke, headteacher at Renfrew High School and vice-president of School Leaders Scotland, told Mr Ross: “I share your excitement and optimism looking forward.”

However, Douglas Chambers, principal teacher at Glasgow’s Oakgrove Primary School, said it was hard to tell what opportunities the reforms presented for his sector.

He suggested there was a “lack of clarity around some of the key points and what we’ll actually see on the ground”, although he said the principle of greater independence did carry some appeal for him. Education consultant Keir Bloomer, a former Clackmannanshire Council chief executive, said that “a lot of secondary headteachers [were] rubbing their hands” at the proposals. But many primary heads – especially in small rural schools – would be “quaking in their boots” about taking on more responsibilities, he said.

Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, told Tes Scotland that it was “true that there is more enthusiasm and less apprehension” in the secondary sector – which his organisation represents – about devolving more power to headteachers.

And Greg Dempster, general secretary of primary school leaders’ body AHDS, said there was “undoubtedly some truth” that primaries were generally more wary of taking on more responsibilities. But this was not always the case, he stressed. A focus on school business managers and an increased management capacity would help primaries to make the most of the changes, he added.

The divide is not clear-cut: some delegates suggested privately that many secondary heads were more comfortable being told what to do, rather than taking decisions themselves. And a government analysis of more than 1,100 responses to the plans for governance reform suggested that neither sector was clamouring for additional powers.

Most respondents across both school sectors were happy with the current system of governance for schools, and there was “a lack of appetite for the devolution of further responsibilities from local authorities to schools”, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, Jean Carwood-Edwards, chief executive of Early Years Scotland, reminded conference delegates that primary and secondary were not the only sectors affected: there was a “real fear of isolation” in pre-school centres as more power is devolved, she said.

Writing in Tes Scotland last week, education secretary John Swinney said the reforms would ensure that “the key decisions in a children’s education are taken by schools”, although they will still be supported by local authorities. He added: “We will put the power to directly change lives into the hands of those with the expertise and insight to target resources at the greatest need.”

The Scottish government has started a consultation on plans for “fair funding” for education. It said the proposals will spread money around Scotland far more equitably than at present – spending per pupil can vary greatly, even between similar areas – and help schools adapt to governance reform.

@Henry_Hepburn