Shortages leave teachers ‘papering over the cracks’

Teacher shortages in secondary schools are leading to pupils being taught en masse in assembly halls and senior pupils being left unsupervised, according to a survey of union members. Teachers in some schools are also “regularly” having to teach their classes at the same time as setting work for classes without teachers, or are teaching two classes in the same room at the same time.

The survey by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), which received responses from 166 of Scotland’s 367 secondary schools, found that around a third of secondaries were “often” or “occasionally” gathering classes together in a hall or sports hall due to a lack of teachers.

It also found that more than a quarter of schools “regularly” required subject teachers to teach their own class at the same time as setting work for another class, and more than one in 10 schools “often” left senior classes unsupervised (see box, right).

The survey showed that pupils were being “short-changed” and teachers were being “abused by the system” due to the teacher recruitment crisis, said SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson. He told Tes Scotland: “These are the measures schools are turning to in order to cover up the shortage of teachers.

“Teachers are papering over the cracks and trying to keep the system afloat. All available teacher time is being used to continue the service. These teachers are being abused by the education system.”

If there were too few teachers to deliver lessons, pupils should be sent home, said Mr Searson. But schools were trying to avoid that and the resulting negative publicity – even gathering multiple classes in school halls, with heads and deputes acting as “childminders”.

‘Not the full picture’

Jim Thewliss, general secretary of secondary headteachers’ organisation School Leaders Scotland, said the instances highlighted in the survey “can and do happen in schools” but the extent to which they happened was unclear.

Mr Thewliss said: “[This survey] is not an overall picture that I recognise. That’s not to diminish the difficulties that exist out there with teacher shortages, and there’s no doubt these things happen, but I couldn’t comment on the regularity.”

SLS president Stephen Miller said that in his 10 years as headteacher of Denny High, in Falkirk, he had never gathered multiple classes together in the hall because of a teacher shortage. Mr Miller said: “Gathering pupils together in a hall is very much a last resort. If you have four classes in a department and you are one teacher down you would do your best to reallocate those classes to the other specialists in the department.”

However, if teacher shortages were an issue, leaving an S6 Advanced Higher class without a teacher would be one of the first things a school would look at doing, he said. Mr Miller continued: “An S6 Advanced Higher class would be the ones we would expect to be capable of independent learning – they could be at university.”

Teacher shortages have been plaguing Scottish schools for years, prompting the Scottish Parliament’s education committee to launch its ongoing inquiry into teacher workforce planning. According to Mr Thewliss, teachers’ pay and conditions have to be addressed if the shortage is to be resolved. Teaching is a graduate profession but salaries are not competitive, he said.

Mr Searson, meanwhile, used his speech to the SSTA annual congress last month to highlight the decline in the number of promoted posts in Scottish schools, which have fallen by 18 per cent, from 8,216 in 2010 to 6,758 last year. He also pointed out that teachers at the top of the pay scale in Scotland earn almost £2,500 less than their counterparts in England. A Scottish government spokesperson said its deal with local authorities to maintain the pupil-teacher ratio had “halted a period of steady decline in teacher numbers”, with 253 more teachers trained last year – the first substantial increase since 2007. The government also plans to train an extra 371 teachers in the coming academic year and has invested £1 million to help universities to develop new routes into teaching.

