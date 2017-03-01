South Tyneside held aloft among FE’s finest

The most outstanding colleges, providers and individuals in the FE sector have been recognised at the TES FE Awards 2017.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon joined about 700 guests for the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane last Friday. The host for the evening, comedian Rob Beckett (pictured, below), introduced the 15 awards, which had attracted a record number of entries from across the UK.

This year, two new categories were introduced. The professional services team of the year award was won by Peterborough Regional College. The judges said its facilities team was a perfect illustration of the huge impact that behind-the-scenes efforts can have on the overall wellbeing of an institution. They also described Coleg Cambria’s Yvonne Evans as a “worthy winner” of the inaugural assessor of the year prize.

‘Stunned and delighted’

The big winners on the night were Winstanley College (sixth-form college of the year), MPCT (training provider of the year) and South Tyneside College (FE college of the year). All three went head-to-head for overall FE provider of the year, with South Tyneside claiming the flagship prize. The judges said that the breadth of skills on offer at the college was outstanding.

Principal Lindsey Whiterod (pictured, below) said she felt “stunned and delighted” adding: “I’m so pleased for the staff and the students. We worked really hard for many years, and wow. It’s a wonderful recognition.”

The lifetime achievement award went to former ColegauCymru chief executive Dr John Graystone, in recognition of the more than four decades he has spent working in education. The judges said he had been an “immense and ever-present wise counsel in the sector”.

David Jones, principal of Coleg Cambria, fought off stiff competition to claim the FE leader of the year title. “I have worked in FE for over 30 years,” he said. “I left school when I was 16 to work, to go to FE, and this is beyond anything I could imagine. I was absolutely blown away by it.

“This is a prize for my leadership team. It’s not just for me. In a professional sense, it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Teacher of the year, Judith Larsen from Bedford College, was recognised for her passion, dedication and commitment to learners. “I was just so surprised,” she said. “I’m just a teacher, but to be here tonight [was] just amazing. I didn’t expect to be shortlisted. I just go and teach – that’s what I do.”

After the ceremony, Mr Halfon told TES that FE “plays a vital role in driving social mobility and reaches people that other parts of the education system cannot”.

“It is essential we champion FE, as it really does give people from all backgrounds the chance to get a foot on the ladder of opportunity,” he added. “It is a great honour for me to have attended the TES FE Awards, showcasing the best of the best and giving the FE sector the recognition it deserves.”

TES FE editor Stephen Exley said: “Congratulations to all the winners. The judges were hugely impressed at the calibre of entries this year. It was a privilege to celebrate the successes of the sector, and give its exceptional individuals and institutions the recognition they deserve.”

@willmartie