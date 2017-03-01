    South Tyneside held aloft among FE’s finest

    Will Martin
    9th March 2017 at 00:00
    At a glittering ceremony, the sector came together to celebrate a year of excellence

    The most outstanding colleges, providers and individuals in the FE sector have been recognised at the TES FE Awards 2017.

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon joined about 700 guests for the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane last Friday. The host for the evening, comedian Rob Beckett (pictured, below), introduced the 15 awards, which had attracted a record number of entries from across the UK.

    This year, two new categories were introduced. The professional services team of the year award was won by Peterborough Regional College. The judges said its facilities team was a perfect illustration of the huge impact that behind-the-scenes efforts can have on the overall wellbeing of an institution. They also described Coleg Cambria’s Yvonne Evans as a “worthy winner” of the inaugural assessor of the year prize.

     

    ‘Stunned and delighted’

    The big winners on the night were Winstanley College (sixth-form college of the year), MPCT (training provider of the year) and South Tyneside College (FE college of the year). All three went head-to-head for overall FE provider of the year, with South Tyneside claiming the flagship prize. The judges said that the breadth of skills on offer at the college was outstanding.

    Principal Lindsey Whiterod (pictured, below) said she felt “stunned and delighted” adding: “I’m so pleased for the staff and the students. We worked really hard for many years, and wow. It’s a wonderful recognition.”

    The lifetime achievement award went to former ColegauCymru chief executive Dr John Graystone, in recognition of the more than four decades he has spent working in education. The judges said he had been an “immense and ever-present wise counsel in the sector”.

     

    David Jones, principal of Coleg Cambria, fought off stiff competition to claim the FE leader of the year title. “I have worked in FE for over 30 years,” he said. “I left school when I was 16 to work, to go to FE, and this is beyond anything I could imagine. I was absolutely blown away by it.

    “This is a prize for my leadership team. It’s not just for me. In a professional sense, it’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

    Teacher of the year, Judith Larsen from Bedford College, was recognised for her passion, dedication and commitment to learners. “I was just so surprised,” she said. “I’m just a teacher, but to be here tonight [was] just amazing. I didn’t expect to be shortlisted. I just go and teach – that’s what I do.”

    After the ceremony, Mr Halfon told TES that FE “plays a vital role in driving social mobility and reaches people that other parts of the education system cannot”.

    “It is essential we champion FE, as it really does give people from all backgrounds the chance to get a foot on the ladder of opportunity,” he added. “It is a great honour for me to have attended the TES FE Awards, showcasing the best of the best and giving the FE sector the recognition it deserves.”

    TES FE editor Stephen Exley said: “Congratulations to all the winners. The judges were hugely impressed at the calibre of entries this year. It was a privilege to celebrate the successes of the sector, and give its exceptional individuals and institutions the recognition they deserve.”

    @willmartie

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today