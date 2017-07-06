The teacher, much like the show, must go on (and on)

I like to think that I’ve never been heard to say “it’s your time you’re wasting”, or “the bell is for me not for you” in my teaching career. Well, maybe not never, but certainly hardly ever. They’re too clichéd to be believable – much like a child might search for a better excuse than “the dog ate my homework”.

Unfortunately, not all such adages can be avoided so easily – and especially not at this time of the year. If you have any sort of responsibility for the end-of-year show, be that Year 6 leavers or the infants’ performance, there is every likelihood that some of those same old phrases have passed your lips that have haunted teachers through the ages.

Look like you’re enjoying it

We all know that come the final performance, the children will be having a ball. But equally it’s true that there’s an interim stage to get through, where we’re all equally sick of the script, the temperature in the hall has reached boiling point, and yet another run-through of Scene 3 is required to tackle the still-wooden acting. Nevertheless, everyone must smile, in order that we keep up the pretence, if only for the audience’s benefit.

Why aren’t you holding your chicken?

I’ve studiously avoided the tasks of scenery and props in every production I’ve been involved with. First there’s the making of props – in a way that only a primary school can – from whatever is available. But that’s the easy part in comparison to getting the right props into the right child’s hand at the right moment. Cue comical shouts from the teacher-director of “Don’t come on stage until your tutu is on” and “How are you going to hit him if you haven’t brought your kipper?”

Louder and s-l-o-w-e-r

How is it that the same children that you’ve accused all year of making a constant racket, suddenly become virtual mutes when given a speaking part? Not to mention the fact that somehow the typical Year 6 child can race through five lines of script in ten seconds flat. I can’t help but think that Shakespeare’s great works might not have sounded so great if performed at primary school speed and volume: Tobeornottobethatisthequestion?

I can’t learn your lines for you

Scripts went home weeks ago; we’ve been rehearsing for what seems an eternity; one of the lead roles seems to have mastered a script the length of War and Peace. So why is it that the third dwarf can’t remember the cues for either of his two lines? You start to wonder whether it’s too late to re-cast the whole thing, or maybe draft in some extras.

Where are your audience?

There’s plenty for the children to get their heads round in each performance. They learn lines (eventually), carry props (mostly) and even eventually begin to make some attempt at acting. If only it were possible to get them to do all of that while also facing the right direction. Ah well, you can’t have everything.

Can we have music and chorus together, please?

If it’s not the child on the music system forgetting to press play, it’s the choir taking the first three syllables of the song to realise they’re meant to have started. Let’s try that again, shall we – with everyone this time.

Oh, it’s the children’s work really

Weeks of slogging your guts out, a dreadful final rehearsal, and then parents telling you what a triumph it’s been. For all our efforts, parents really will tolerate any old thing in return for a chance for their offspring to shine. If only they knew…

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire