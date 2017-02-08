    TES Quiz: 10 February 2017

    John Cunnane
    10th February 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. Which biscuit is named after a 19th-century Italian general?

    2. Currently playing in the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition, the Sunwolves are based in which country?

    3. What was the name of the Cartwright ranch in the TV series Bonanza?

    4. Who is the current prime minister of Russia?

    5. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is a symphonic poem by which French composer?

    6. The name of which dish forms part of a catchphrase of cartoon character Sylvester the Cat?

    7. How many minutes are there in the month of March?

    8. Which tree features on the flag of Lebanon?

    9. What is the name of the only bone of the upper arm?

    10. The Age of Bronze, The Walking Man and The Burghers of Calais are all works by which sculptor?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today