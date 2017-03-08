TES Quiz: 10 March 2017

1. How many disciplines are there in Alpine World Cup ski racing?

2. In which French city did Van Gogh paint The Night Cafe, The Bedroom and Starry Night Over the Rhone?

3. Goats Head Soup is an album released in 1973 by which group?

4. Thugs were an organisation of robbers and assassins from which country?

5. Pecorino cheese is made from the milk of which animal?

6. P is the chemical symbol for which element?

7. Who is the only US President to file for a patent (filed on 10 March 1849 for an invention to lift boats over shoals and obstructions in a river)?

8. How many stars feature on the flag of Cuba?

9. Who plays the character of Sherlock Holmes in the TV series Elementary?

10. What would you fear if you suffered from hippophobia?