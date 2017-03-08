    TES Quiz: 10 March 2017

    John Cunnane
    10th March 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    1. How many disciplines are there in Alpine World Cup ski racing?

    2. In which French city did Van Gogh paint The Night Cafe, The Bedroom and Starry Night Over the Rhone?

    3. Goats Head Soup is an album released in 1973 by which group?

    4. Thugs were an organisation of robbers and assassins from which country?

    5. Pecorino cheese is made from the milk of which animal?

    6. P is the chemical symbol for which element?

    7. Who is the only US President to file for a patent (filed on 10 March 1849 for an invention to lift boats over shoals and obstructions in a river)?

    8. How many stars feature on the flag of Cuba?

    9. Who plays the character of Sherlock Holmes in the TV series Elementary?

    10. What would you fear if you suffered from hippophobia?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today