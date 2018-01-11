Tes Quiz: 12 January 2018
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Who wrote the children’s book Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs?
- Stephen Kaufer co-founded which travel services company in 2000, of which he is now president/CEO?
- What nut is candied to make the confection marron glacé?
- The Cresta Run toboggan course can be found in which Swiss ski resort?
- What does an horologist make and repair?
- Who played the title role in the 2003 film Bad Santa?
- Who founded Tamla Records on 12 January 1949?
- How many stomachs does a cow have?
- What is the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory?
- Horseshoe, toothbrush and pencil are all styles of what?
