Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes Quiz: 16 June 2017

    John Cunnane
    16th June 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    1. In 1982, who succeeded Leonid Brezhnev as General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union?

    2. What do the initials VSOP stand for on a bottle of brandy?

    3. Vaduz is the capital of which European principality?

    4. The aorta can be found in which chamber of the human heart?

    5. Who composed Rhapsody In Blue?

    6. Who scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 football World Cup Final?

    7. Which actor directed the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge?

    8. Which Nobel Laureate won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his novel The Grapes of Wrath?

    9. What is the form of petroleum that is used as a glue in road construction?

    10. Who did poet Ted Hughes marry on 16th June 1956?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now