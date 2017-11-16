Tes Quiz: 17 November 2017

1. In the song I Can Sing a Rainbow, what is the sixth colour in the series?

2. Which two teams contested the 2017 World Series in baseball?

3. On 17 November 1970, Douglas Engelbart received a patent for his invention of which piece of computer equipment?

4. Anne Shirley is the main character of which 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery?

5. Excluding the outer and the bullseye, what is the total of the numbers on a dartboard?

6. Which actress will become the new Doctor in the Doctor Who TV series?

7. On which continent would you find the Angel Falls?

8. Which bean is used in the making of tofu?

9. The Munchkin is a breed of which domestic animal?

10. Who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature?

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Orange

2. Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers

3. The mouse

4. Anne of Green Gables

5. 210

6. Jodie Whittaker

7. South America

8. Soya

9. Cat

10. Bob Dylan

Questions set by John Cunnane