Tes Quiz: 19 May 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- The border between which two countries runs across the summit of Mount Everest?
- Kobe is a variety of which foodstuff?
- Who was the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US?
- Who was King Henry VIII’s second wife, beheaded on 19 May 1536?
- The Mothers of Invention were the backing group for which American rock artist?
- In Kipling’s The Jungle Book what animal was the character Bagheera?
- What is the name of the title character’s wife in Shakespeare’s Othello?
- Who is the 2017 world snooker champion?
- How many siblings did John-Boy have in the TV series The Waltons?
- Daisy is a perfume from which fashion house?
