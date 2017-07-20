Tes Quiz: 21 July 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- What was the name of the space flight that Neil Armstrong commanded when he stepped on the moon on 21 July 1969?
- Which boxing weight category comes between Super Middleweight and Cruiserweight?
- Traditionally, what gift is given on a 15th wedding anniversary?
- Edmonton is the capital of which of Canada’s provinces?
- The Raven is a poem by which US writer?
- Which of the main female singing voices is the lowest?
- Which character did Anthony Hopkins play in the 2011 film Thor?
- In relation to computing and the internet, what does the acronym HTTP stand for?
- Guru Granth Sahib is the central scripture of which religion?
- What name is given to a male walrus?
SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWERS