    Tes Quiz: 21 July 2017

    John Cunnane
    21st July 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. What was the name of the space flight that Neil Armstrong commanded when he stepped on the moon on 21 July 1969?
    2. Which boxing weight category comes between Super Middleweight and Cruiserweight?
    3. Traditionally, what gift is given on a 15th wedding anniversary?
    4. Edmonton is the capital of which of Canada’s provinces?
    5. The Raven is a poem by which US writer?
    6. Which of the main female singing voices is the lowest?
    7. Which character did Anthony Hopkins play in the 2011 film Thor?
    8. In relation to computing and the internet, what does the acronym HTTP stand for?
    9. Guru Granth Sahib is the central scripture of which religion?
    10. What name is given to a male walrus?

