Tes Quiz: 22 September 2017

The questions

1. Which dessert contains the name of the 49th state to join the union of the US?

2. Excluding Antarctica, which is the world’s driest continent?

3. “With pleasure” are the only words spoken by Oscar-winning actor Jean Dujardin in which 2011 film?

4. How many points does a goal equate to in Gaelic football?

5. “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players” are lines from which Shakespeare play?

6. B is the symbol for which chemical element?

7. Danny O’Donoghue is the lead singer with which Irish rock band?

8. Born on 22 September 1515 in Düsseldorf, who was the fourth wife of Henry VIII?

9. In stock exchange terms, what does the acronym NASDAQ stand for?

10. Which category is signified by the colour yellow in the original version of the board game Trivial Pursuit?

Scroll down for the answers...

The answers

1. Baked Alaska

2. Australia

3. The Artist

4. Three

5. As You Like It

6. Boron

7. The Script

8. Anne of Cleves

9. National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations

10. History

Questions set by John Cunnane